Tata Harrier to Hyundai Creta: 5 best alternatives to Mahindra Thar Roxx you can consider

Waiting too long for the Mahindra Thar Roxx? Discover five powerful alternatives with great off-road performance and features that might be the perfect fit for you. From the Mahindra Scorpio N to the Force Gurkha Five Door, these SUVs offer similar or better off-road performance and features.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has captured attention for its rugged design and off-road capabilities, making it one of the most desirable SUVs in the Indian market. However, high demand has resulted in extended waiting periods. If you’re eager for a capable off-roader but don’t want to wait, here are five strong alternatives that match or exceed what the Thar Roxx has to offer. From features to performance, these SUVs might be exactly what you’re looking for.

article_image2

1. Mahindra Scorpio N

Another three-row SUV with off-road capability is the Mahindra Scorpio-N, which ranges in price from Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine that powers it comes in two different tunes with different power output numbers. With a 4XPLOR terrain management system, the Mahindra Scorpio N is now available in a 4x4 form.

The Mahindra Scorpion-N received a five-star rating from the Global NCAP. ABS, hill hold aid, an electronic stability program, and six airbags are included. The inside of the coffee-black leatherette cabin is equipped with a Sony 12-speaker music system, a sunroof, dual-zone air conditioning, and a 10.24-inch touchscreen display.

Also Read | MG Hector to Tata Safari: Top 5 SUVs under Rs 30 lakh in India this festive season

article_image3

2. Mahindra XUV 700

With six different petrol and diesel engine options, Mahindra's flagship XUV700 is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2.0-liter Turbo GDi mStallion gasoline engine generates 195 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. It is mated to either a torque converter automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual transmission.

Constructed on a monocoque chassis, the XUV700 scored five stars in the Global NCAP crash test. Seven airbags, EPB, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and driver drowsiness identification are among its safety features. The XUV700 boasts a panoramic sunroof, smart door handles, heated front seats, and captain chairs in the second row. The infotainment and instrument cluster are both housed on a dual screen display.

Also Read | 7 affordable SUVs in India with ventilated seats under Rs 15 lakh

 

article_image4

3. Hyundai Creta

One of the most formidable competitors in the small SUV market is the Hyundai Creta, which goes up against the Thar Roxx models with rear-wheel drive. A 1.5-liter normally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine are the three engine options available for the Creta. The normally aspirated model, which is available with a CVT or a 6-speed manual gearbox, generates 113 horsepower and 143.8 Nm of torque. Prices for the Creta start from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read | Tata Punch to Tata Tiago: 5 Affordable cars under Rs 6 lakh in India

article_image5

4. Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier has received a five-star safety certification from Global NCAP and is priced between Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV has seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic stabilization program. The 2.0-liter diesel Kryotec engine and a six-speed manual or automatic transmission are available options for the Harrier. The diesel engine generates 350 Nm of torque and 167 horsepower.

The Harrier has a panoramic sunroof that can be controlled with voice commands and has ambient lighting. Rain-sensing wipers, auto LED projector headlights, and cornering fog lamps are included. Additionally, it has a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment display.

Also Read | Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Top 5 alternatives to Hyundai Exter you should consider

article_image6

5. Force Gurkha Five Door

The Force Gurkha five door is constructed on a sturdy ladder-frame chassis, just as the Thar Roxx. The snorkel that comes with the off-roader has a 700 mm water-wading depth, 233 mm of ground clearance, and a 35-degree climbing capability. A 2,596 cc diesel engine that produces 138 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque powers the Gurkha.

However, as there isn't currently an automatic transmission available, it is only coupled to a 5-speed manual. There is just one version of the 5-door Gurkha with seating for seven people, and it costs Rs 18 lakh ex-showroom.

 

