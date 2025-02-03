Tata Harrier EV: Know price, range, battery, features, specifications other details

Tata Motors is prestigiously launching the Tata Harrier EV. It is expected to launch next month. This electric SUV will feature a dual electric motor, all-wheel drive system, and a 75kWh battery pack.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Tata Harrier EV: 600 km Range

The Tata Harrier EV launch is nearing. Expected next month, it's India's sixth electric vehicle and the first product launch this year. The production version was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 last month. Here's what we know so far.

budget 2025
article_image2

Tata Harrier EV Price

Design and Features

Unlike the ICE version, the Harrier EV features a closed front grille, redesigned aero-optimized alloy wheels, a dual-tone finish, and 'EV' badging.

Range, Battery, Features

Built on the Active Dot EV platform, the Harrier EV is expected in two battery pack options. The top model will have a 75kWh battery pack with a dual electric motor and all-wheel drive, offering a range up to 600 km.

article_image3

Tata Harrier EV Range

Tata Harrier EV Features

Battery packs support an 11kWh AC charger and up to 150kW DC fast charging. V2L and V2V charging are also available. The Harrier EV also includes drive modes, rear independent suspension, and a terrain response system with a rear electric motor.

article_image4

Best Electric Car

Features

Leaked test photos reveal interior features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a 4-spoke steering wheel, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, over-the-air updates, a panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS.

budget 2025

