Tata gears up for electric scooter launch: 200km range, advanced features and more!

Tata's New Electric Scooter: All automobile companies are trying to capture the largest market in India. As part of that, they are launching new models. Tata Motors has also entered this competition. Tata Motors is getting ready to shake the Indian electric scooter market with its electric scooter. It is said to go 200 kilometers on a single charge.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

Best Range

Tata Motors India is trying to capture a large share of the electric scooter market with the electric scooter coming in 2025. It is said to go 200 kilometers. With petrol rates rising, this low-cost electric option is the right solution for daily commuters and those looking to switch to EVs without spending too much.

Attractive Features

The Tata Electric Scooter has many modern features that make riding easier and increase safety. There is a full digital dashboard that shows the rider speed, distance, and trip details. There are bright LED lights for good visibility at night. The design features stylish alloy wheels with tubeless tires, front disc brakes, and rear drum brakes for added safety. These touches show that Tata is focused on creating a premium riding experience while remaining practical.

article_image2

Long Range Battery
This scooter is truly special because this powerful lithium-ion, 3.5kWh battery goes up to 200 kilometers on a single charge - giving you good range without having to plug in for many weeks of travel. If you need to increase fast charging support, you don't have to wait as long as some electric scooters. Whether you are in the city or driving on the highway, the electric motor gives you fast acceleration and easy riding.

Meaningful Price
Tata has not yet officially released the scooter, but industry insiders say it could be released in August 2025 at a price of ₹1-1.2 lakh. This gives it an advantage over premium alternatives (Ola S1 Pro). It is similar to them at a lower price. With a strong service network across India, there is not much to worry about electric vehicle support.


article_image3

Why This Matters

The electric scooter market stands out by reaching three important things that buyers want:

1) Sufficient range to reduce charging tension

2) A brand name known for reliability

3) A price that doesn't increase the budget too much

For students, office goers, or anyone tired of spending money on petrol, this scooter is the right balance of performance and practicality.

article_image4

Big Question

Can Tata make its electric scooter a strong competitor to Ola and Bajaj companies? Tata Motors seems to have enough potential, given the 200 km long range and lifetime vehicle policy.  

One thing we can definitely say is that more Indians have started thinking about electric vehicles. With reliable brands like Tata entering the scooter market, more options are available. Wait for official announcements this year - your next scooter may be electric!

article_image5

Expected Release: August 2025

Range: Up to 200 km on a charge

Battery: 3.5kWh Lithium-ion

Expected Price: ₹1-1.2 Lakhs

Key Competitors: Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak

Latest Videos
