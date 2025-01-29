Suzuki eAccess: Know the top 3 features, Range, Design and more

Suzuki launched the all-electric Access at the Bharat Mobility Expo, and here are three things you need to know about the Suzuki eAccess.

Suzuki eAccess: The new electric scooter with a 95km range

Suzuki is one of the latest big names to enter the electric scooter segment. Like Honda did, the Japanese company's EV entry is with a familiar name, the Access. Unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the Suzuki eAccess is the company's first electric vehicle for India, and for those looking to buy one, here are the top three things you need to know about the new Suzuki eAccess.

Suzuki eAccess Range

Top 3 things to know about Suzuki eAccess Design The eAccess takes a step away from the ICE version and gets a more sporty design. The eAccess features sharp design lines with a raked front, flat side panels, a large footboard, and a flat seat. The headlight is placed on the top half of the scooter, while the tail section is interesting. Overall, the eAccess has a unique design in the segment.

Features of the Suzuki eAccess

Hardware and Features In terms of equipment, the Suzuki eAccess gets telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, 12-inch wheels, a disc brake at the front, a drum brake at the rear, and full LED lighting. The electric scooter also gets a digital instrument cluster, however, whether it is an LCD unit or a TFT dash with phone connectivity options, further details on this are yet to be revealed.

Suzuki's best electric scooter

Battery Specifications The Suzuki eAccess gets a 3.07kWh battery pack, which has a 95km IDC range. Suzuki says the battery pack can be charged from 0-80 percent in four and a half hours using the regular charger at home. Suzuki hasn't revealed acceleration times but says the eAccess has a top speed of 71kmph. When launched later this year, the Suzuki eAccess will compete in the highly competitive electric scooter segment in India with the Honda Activa e, Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak.

Latest Videos