Suzuki eAccess: Know the top 3 features, Range, Design and more

Suzuki launched the all-electric Access at the Bharat Mobility Expo, and here are three things you need to know about the Suzuki eAccess.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Suzuki eAccess: The new electric scooter with a 95km range

Suzuki is one of the latest big names to enter the electric scooter segment. Like Honda did, the Japanese company's EV entry is with a familiar name, the Access. Unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the Suzuki eAccess is the company's first electric vehicle for India, and for those looking to buy one, here are the top three things you need to know about the new Suzuki eAccess.

article_image2

Suzuki eAccess Range

Top 3 things to know about Suzuki eAccess

Design

The eAccess takes a step away from the ICE version and gets a more sporty design. The eAccess features sharp design lines with a raked front, flat side panels, a large footboard, and a flat seat. The headlight is placed on the top half of the scooter, while the tail section is interesting. Overall, the eAccess has a unique design in the segment.

article_image3

Features of the Suzuki eAccess

Hardware and Features

In terms of equipment, the Suzuki eAccess gets telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, 12-inch wheels, a disc brake at the front, a drum brake at the rear, and full LED lighting. The electric scooter also gets a digital instrument cluster, however, whether it is an LCD unit or a TFT dash with phone connectivity options, further details on this are yet to be revealed.

article_image4

Suzuki's best electric scooter

Battery Specifications

The Suzuki eAccess gets a 3.07kWh battery pack, which has a 95km IDC range. Suzuki says the battery pack can be charged from 0-80 percent in four and a half hours using the regular charger at home. Suzuki hasn't revealed acceleration times but says the eAccess has a top speed of 71kmph.

When launched later this year, the Suzuki eAccess will compete in the highly competitive electric scooter segment in India with the Honda Activa e, Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Recent Stories

Why women's Jeans/Demin pockets are too small? Know TRUTH behind RBA

Why women's Jeans/Demin pockets are too small? Know TRUTH behind

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report AJR

'DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report

PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Winner Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Farah Khan, and more enjoy a fun-filled night together NTI

PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Winner Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Farah Khan, and more enjoy a fun-filled night together

Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees, 'don't go towards Sangam, act with patience' shk

Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees, 'don't go towards Sangam, act with patience'

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon