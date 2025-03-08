Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Affordable Bike Under 1.5 Lakh - Know details, specifications and more

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a popular bike among young riders. It has an affordable price, stylish design, and powerful engine. It competes with models like the Honda CB350RS and Jawa 42.

Published: Mar 8, 2025, 5:50 PM IST

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has gained immense popularity among young riders due to its classic design and powerful performance. It is the most affordable bike in the Royal Enfield lineup, making it a great choice for those on a budget. The Hunter 350 has a starting price of ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom), making it accessible to a wide range of customers. This street bike is available in three variants and comes with ten colors.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Features

It offers buyers plenty of choices. The base model, the Hunter 350 Retro Factory, is priced at ₹1,49,900. The Metro Dapper variant is priced at ₹1,69,434, while the high-end Metro Rebel is available for ₹1,74,430. All prices are ex-showroom. The bike's affordability and stylish appeal make it a strong competitor in the market against models like the Honda CB350RS, Jawa 42, and TVS Ronin. The Hunter 350 is powered by a 349.34cc BS6-compliant engine.


Royal Enfield

It delivers 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. It also features front and rear disc brakes and an anti-lock braking system for enhanced safety. Weighing 181 kg, this bike has a 13-liter fuel tank capacity and can reach speeds of approximately 130 kmph, making it suitable for city rides and highway trips. The Retro variant of the Hunter 350 comes with wire-spoke wheels, a front and rear disc/drum brake system, and single-channel ABS.

Hunter 350

On the other hand, the Metro variant offers alloy wheels, disc brakes on both tires, and dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The Metro variant is slightly heavier at 181 kg compared to the 177 kg Retro variant. Additionally, the bike has telescopic front forks for a comfortable ride. The Hunter 350 is built on Royal Enfield's J-platform. It is designed to appeal to young riders, first-time buyers, and women motorcyclists.

