Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 unveiled in TWO NEW shades – Check features, price and more

Royal Enfield has refreshed the Guerrilla 450 lineup with two new colour options. The new additions come in the form of Peix Bronze and Smoke Silver. The former, which was initially seen at Motoverse 2024, has a matte bronze finish with white accents that go well with the blacked-out components like the headlight housing, alloy wheels, and fork tubes. Due to customer demand, the business stated in a statement that the Smoke Silver color, which was previously only offered in the base Analogue trim, is now available in the Dash variation.

The Dash edition, which retails for Rs 2.49 lakh ex-showroom, still has the TFT Tripper Dash, a completely digital instrument cluster that provides navigation, smartphone connectivity, and ride-related data. Test rides and retail sales are scheduled to start on March 10, 2025, but reservations for the new colors have already started.

The Guerrilla 450 is still mechanically the same. It is driven by a 452cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine pounding out 39 horsepower and 40 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch is mated to the engine. The bike has two ride modes: Performance and Eco.

The suspension system of the Guerrilla 450 consists of a monoshock at the back and 43mm telescopic front forks. It has dual-channel ABS disc brakes on both wheels for braking duty. The top-spec Flash version of the Guerrilla 450, which has a TFT display with Bluetooth and brighter colors, is also available in addition to the Analogue and Dash versions. Ex-showroom, this version would cost you Rs. 2.54 lakh.

