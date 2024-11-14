Photos: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch on November 23

From young to old, the craze for Royal Enfield bikes continues to grow. To meet their expectations, the company is introducing the new Goan Classic 350 motorcycle.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 11:32 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

Royal Enfield Goan Classic

Royal Enfield's upcoming 350cc bobber motorcycle has undergone various tests. Named the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, it's set to launch this month.

article_image2

Royal Enfield Goan Classic

Royal Enfield's J-series engine lineup includes Meteor, Hunter, Classic, and Bullet. The Goan Classic 350's styling is based on the Classic 350 with a bobber approach. It features ape handlebars and a single seat with a pillion.

article_image3

Royal Enfield Accessories

The bike is expected to be offered with accessories like a tall windscreen and vibrant color schemes similar to the Guerrilla 450 and Interceptor Bear 650.

article_image4

Royal Enfield Engine

The Goan Classic 350 uses the same 348cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, producing 20.7 bhp and 27 Nm of torque with a 5-speed gearbox. It features telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers. Braking is handled by disc brakes.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on

Kanguva 5 reasons to watch Suriya epic film gcw

Kanguva: 5 compelling reasons to watch Suriya’s epic film

last Supermoon of 2024 Moon Time viewing in India anr

Last Supermoon of 2024: When to watch beaver moon in India? CHECK

last Supermoon of 2024 Moon Time viewing in India anr

Last Supermoon of 2024: When to watch beaver moon in India? CHECK

Meghana Raj enters new home in Bengaluru Housewarming photos go viral see PICS vkp

Meghana Raj enters new home in Bengaluru: Housewarming photos go viral; see PICS

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon