Photos: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch on November 23

From young to old, the craze for Royal Enfield bikes continues to grow. To meet their expectations, the company is introducing the new Goan Classic 350 motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic

Royal Enfield's upcoming 350cc bobber motorcycle has undergone various tests. Named the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, it's set to launch this month.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic

Royal Enfield's J-series engine lineup includes Meteor, Hunter, Classic, and Bullet. The Goan Classic 350's styling is based on the Classic 350 with a bobber approach. It features ape handlebars and a single seat with a pillion.

Royal Enfield Accessories

The bike is expected to be offered with accessories like a tall windscreen and vibrant color schemes similar to the Guerrilla 450 and Interceptor Bear 650.

Royal Enfield Engine

The Goan Classic 350 uses the same 348cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, producing 20.7 bhp and 27 Nm of torque with a 5-speed gearbox. It features telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers. Braking is handled by disc brakes.

