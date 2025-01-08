Renault Kwid to Hyundai Xcent-Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh in India

Let's explore some of the best mileage cars in India. This includes fuel efficiency, features, and price details of popular models like Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Renault Kwid, Hyundai Xcent, and Tata Tiago.

Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh

Mileage is a key factor for most car buyers in India, especially for those who commute regularly or navigate busy city roads. A fuel-efficient car not only reduces travel expenses but also adds peace of mind during long journeys without frequent fuel stops. Let's explore cars that offer great mileage while fitting the budget.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a versatile hatchback with a starting price of ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in four variants and nine color options. The manual variant offers a mileage of 23.56 kmpl and the automatic variant delivers 24.43 kmpl.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is a compact hatchback that combines affordability and practicality. It is priced at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kwid's automatic variant offers a mileage of 22.3 kmpl.

Hyundai Xcent

For buyers seeking style and mileage, the Hyundai Xcent (XT) is a good option. Starting from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is another excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers. Starting from ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom). The manual variant offers 20.09 kmpl mileage.

