In a move to curb noise pollution and enhance road experience, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed a new law that could change how vehicle horns sound across the country. Instead of the usual harsh and loud sounds, under the new norm, vehicle horns will emit melodies inspired by traditional Indian musical instruments like flute, tabla, harmonium and violin. The idea is to reduce the cacophony heard on Indian roads and bring a more soothing, culturally rich soundscape to cities and towns, Gadkari said.