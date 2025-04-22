Nitin Gadkari plans law to use Indian musical instruments sound as vehicle horns
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari proposes replacing harsh vehicle horns with melodies from Indian instruments like flute, tabla, and violin to reduce noise pollution and promote India's musical heritage. T
In a move to curb noise pollution and enhance road experience, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed a new law that could change how vehicle horns sound across the country. Instead of the usual harsh and loud sounds, under the new norm, vehicle horns will emit melodies inspired by traditional Indian musical instruments like flute, tabla, harmonium and violin. The idea is to reduce the cacophony heard on Indian roads and bring a more soothing, culturally rich soundscape to cities and towns, Gadkari said.
Gadkari shared that the current traffic environment contributes significantly to noise-related stress, especially in urban areas. The minister believes that replacing aggressive horns with instrument-based sounds will not only soften the sonic impact but also innovatively revive India's musical heritage. He highlighted the emotional and mental health benefits of hearing pleasant sounds instead of being bombarded by honking during traffic jams or commutes.