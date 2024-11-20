New Hyundai Venue: Know price, mileage, engine, specifications, features and more

The New Hyundai Venue offers up to 28 kmpl mileage at an affordable price, receiving a great response from customers.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 7:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai has launched the new Venue with a powerful engine and impressive features. It's considered a top choice in its segment, offering great mileage and an attractive design. Premium features usually found in expensive vehicles are available at a lower price.

article_image2

Hyundai Venue Features

The Hyundai Venue boasts premium features like an 8-inch LCD, connected car tech with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant support, keyless touchscreen, and an 8-inch semi-digital driver display. It also includes air purification, automatic AC, a cooled glove box, and push-button start/stop.

article_image3

Hyundai Venue Engine

The new Hyundai Venue offers a 1.2-liter petrol engine and a 1.0-liter engine option, ideal for budget-conscious buyers. These powerful engines deliver up to 28 kmpl mileage.

article_image4

Hyundai Venue Price

Hyundai has launched the new Venue at an affordable price, starting around ₹9 lakhs. This makes it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers without compromising on features.

