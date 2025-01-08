New EV owner? Adjust THESE Google Maps settings for a seamless ride

Enhance your EV experience by configuring Google Maps for electric vehicles. This involves setting up a vehicle profile, adding compatible adapters and plugs, and updating the vehicle profile while navigating. Learn how to locate charging stations and optimize routes for a seamless EV journey.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

The market for electric cars is expanding in India. It's likely that more people will switch to electric vehicles as new alternatives, such as the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE6, and Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, are scheduled to hit the market later this year. Therefore, it's crucial to configure Google Maps for EVs, whether you now own an EV or intend to get one. Google Maps is your preferred navigation program. To do this, you must adjust the Maps settings as needed and add some information about your EV in order to further customize it to meet your needs as an EV owner.

 

In order to make it easier for users to discover charging stations, identify the most efficient routes, favor routes with the most charging stations, and even build a specific profile for your car, Google has added a number of new EV-centric features to the Maps app. Customized instructions, access to EV-friendly routes, and real-time availability of compatible charging stations are all made possible by configuring your EV settings in Google Maps. You may improve your navigation experience and lessen range anxiety by linking your car to the app.
 

To fully optimize the Maps app for electric vehicles, there are a number of procedures involved. Here are all the changes you need to make to the Google Maps app, from setting up a profile to locating charging stations and more.

Make a profile for your vehicle.
1.  Launch the Google Maps application.
2. In the upper-right corner of the screen, tap your initial or profile photo, and then choose Settings.
3. Navigate through the Settings menu until you see Your car.
4. Choose Electric for cars that are completely electric.
5. For plug-in hybrids that run mostly on electricity, choose Electric as well and set up fuel options as necessary.
 

Add adapters and plugs that are compatible: To narrow down your search for charging stations, choose the plug types that are compatible with your EV.

While navigating, update the vehicle profile
1. Tap Directions after entering your destination in Google Maps.
2. Tap More (three dots) in the upper-right corner of the screen, and then choose Options.

Choose the Type of Engine: Change the options under "Your vehicle" to match your EV.

How to use maps to locate EV charging stations
1. Look for charging stations.
2.  To see possibilities in your area, put charging stations into the search field.
3.  Sort by Plug Type
4.  To narrow down the results to charging stations that are compatible with your EV, choose Your Plugs under EV Plugs. To view all of the stations that are accessible, choose Any Plugs if you haven't chosen your plug type.

 

