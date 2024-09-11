Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MG Windsor EV with 331km range launched in India at Rs 9.99 lakh: Details on bookings, features and more

    MG Motor India has launched its third electric vehicle, the Windsor EV, featuring a unique Battery as a Service (BaaS) option. Starting at ₹9.99 lakh, the crossover boasts a spacious interior, advanced features, and a competitive range of 331 km.

    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    MG has launched its much-awaited Windsor EV in the Indian car market, starting at an attractive RS 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).  After the ZS EV and Comet EV, this new model is MG's third electric vehicle (EV) offering; however, it adds a new dimension with the company's Battery as a Service (BaaS) initiative. With this creative solution, clients can choose to pay a rental battery of Rs 3.5 lakh instead of the whole purchase price, which can save a substantial amount of money up front.

    Bookings for the MG Windsor EV will open on October 3, with deliveries scheduled to begin on October 12, 2024. With this introduction, MG has released its first product after JSW bought a portion of its Indian division. The Windsor EV, positioned as a crossover utility vehicle (CUV), combines the finest features of an SUV and a sedan to create a distinctive product in the congested EV market.

    Essentially a rebadged Wuling Cloud EV available in a few international locations, the Windsor EV is distinguished by a number of India-specific upgrades. With 1,677 mm of height and 1,850 mm of breadth, it has slightly less length (4,295 mm) than the ZS EV but a higher and broader stance.

    It stands out from other models thanks to its 2,700 mm wheelbase, which guarantees plenty of room for the back seat. The car has 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED tail lights, a front charging port, and LED DRLs. It also has current design features. Sleek door knobs give its façade a polished appearance.

    The Windsor EV prioritises elegance and comfort inside. Passenger comfort is improved with luxurious padding and rear seats that can recline up to 135 degrees. In addition, the air purification system, ambient lighting, and panoramic sunroof of the interior provide an upscale ambiance.

    It has an 8.8-inch driver display, a 15.6-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Level 2 ADAS. Six airbags, a PM2.5 air purification filter, a nine-speaker sound system, and a 360-degree video are among the extra amenities. The car has more than 80 linked functions and a sizable 600-liter cargo.

    The Windsor EV's electric motor, which generates 200 Nm of torque and 134 horsepower, is fuelled by a 38 kWh LFP battery pack. With a stated 331 km of range on a single charge, it is competitively priced when compared to other models such as the Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon EV, and Curvy EV.

