MG Windsor EV price HIKE ALERT! Here’s how much more you’ll pay | Check specs, range and more

The MG Windsor EV's ex-showroom price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh, excluding the battery cost. The car has received a price hike of Rs 50,000.

MG Windsor EV: Spacious and Comfortable

MG has increased the price of the Windsor EV by Rs 50,000. It now starts at Rs13.99 lakh (including battery). The spacious interior and business-class-like rear seats are key attractions.

MG Windsor EV Pricing and Offers

The MG Windsor EV starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding battery). MG offers a BaaS (Battery as a Service) plan for Rs 3.50/km. This SUV offers a compelling combination of design, range, space, and price.

Long-Range EV: MG Windsor

The MG Windsor EV boasts a 38kWh battery with a 45kW DC fast charger, providing a range of 332 km on a single charge. Fast charging takes the battery from 10% to 80% in 55 minutes.

Feature-Rich Electric Car

The Windsor EV offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, automatic climate control, and wireless phone charging. Safety features include airbags and ABS with EBD.

