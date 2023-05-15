MG Comet EV bookings open at Rs 11,000; deliveries to begin soon

Bookings for the MG Comet EV have commenced and deliveries for the same will start from May onwards in phased batches. The MG Comet EV will be available with a 8 years or 1,20,000 kms battery warranty.

MG Comet EV, India's cheapest electric car, is now available for bookings. Customers may now reserve the Comet EV for just Rs 11,000 at MG dealerships or online through the MG Motor India website. On the "MyMG" app, the corporation has also added a "Track and Trace" option. Customers will be able to check the progress of their automobile reservations right from their phones thanks to this service. Starting at a special introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh for the Pace version and Rs 9.28 lakh and Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, for the Play and Plush variants, the Comet EV will be sold. The first 5,000 reservations will be eligible for the promotion. Starting in May, the business will start delivering the Comet in phases.

The MG eShield ownership package, which covers maintenance and repair costs, is included with the Comet EV. The package includes the 17.3 kWh li-ion battery with IP67 rating and Prismatic Cells, which comes with an 8-year warranty, along with a 3-year or 1-lakh-kilometer warranty, 3-years of Roadside Assistance (RSA), 3-free labour services for the first 3-scheduled services, and 3-years of Roadside Assistance (RSA). Owners of the MG Comet EV may also select from more than 80 additional warranty and service options, with prices beginning at Rs 5,000. The Comet EV, the second electric vehicle in MG Motor India's lineup, has a number of convenient features.

On a single charge, the Comet EV is said to have a certified battery range of about 230 kilometres. The second row of seats in the MG Comet EV have 50:50 configurations. A gearbox device known as the Rotary Gear Selector has a futuristic rotary knob embellished with chrome rings and distinctive patterns. Additionally, the central console is furnished with functional elements like buttons for operating the electric windows and a 12-Volt charging connection.