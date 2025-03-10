Maruti Wagon R goes hybrid! 35km mileage, other specifications and price details REVEALED

Read Full Article

The new generation WagonR: Maruti Suzuki's hatchback WagonR is the best-selling car in India, and its sales continue to increase. This car has been a top seller for many years. But currently, the new avatar of this car is going to be launched soon. According to reports, the Wagon R is now going to be launched with a hybrid engine, but first, it will be launched in the Japanese car market, and then it will be launched in India. Let us know if there will be anything special and new in this car.

Engine and Power According to reports, to reduce costs and increase fuel efficiency, the new WagonR may get a 660cc 3 petrol engine. This engine produces 54PS of power and 58Nm of torque. In addition, the electric motor is capable of contributing 10PS and 29 Nm. It can be mated to AGS (Auto Gear Shift). But if this car comes to India, it is likely to get a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder hybrid petrol engine. This Z12E engine will give good performance with a mileage of 35 kmpl.

The new generation WagonR may be 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,650 mm high. According to media reports, the wheelbase of this hatchback will be 2,460 mm and its gross weight will be 850 kg. The new Wagon R will get a hybrid engine and many major changes can be seen. Moreover, changes can also be seen in its design. Apart from the new Wagon full hybrid powertrain, its rear doors will be sliding. Apart from this, all the seats of the car will be more comfortable than before, and new features will also be added to it. This vehicle can be offered at an ex-showroom price of around Rs 10 lakh.

Safety Features For safety, the Hybrid Wagon-R has features like Anti-lock Braking System, Brake Assist and standard 6 airbags. However, the official confirmation of the launch of the new WagonR is a much loved car in India. The price of the hybrid model in India may be around Rs 8 lakh.

