Maruti Swift CSD HUGE OFFER! You can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car | Check details

Discover how soldiers can save over Rs 1 lakh on the new Maruti Suzuki Swift through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD). The Swift offers stylish interiors, advanced safety features, and impressive mileage with its new Z series engine.

Maruti Suzuki's new Swift is a delight for Canteen Stores Department (CSD) shoppers. Soldiers serving the country can get cheaper cars here. GST is lower here. Where normal GST is 28%, only 14% is required here. For example, the Swift LXI MT variant has an ex-showroom price of Rs 6,49,000. But in CSD, its price starts from Rs 5,36,134. That is, a profit of about Rs 1,12,866! Through this, you can save up to Rs 1,28,102 on each variant. Also Read | Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

Before learning more about CSD, let's see what CSD is. It is a government organization under the Ministry of Defence. There are 34 CSD depots in cities like Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata and Mumbai in India. It is run by the Indian Army. Here, soldiers can buy food, medicine, household items and cars at low prices. Servicemen and retirees are eligible to buy cars from CSD. Similarly, wives of military personnel, ex-servicemen, and military personnel can also use it.

What are the features of Maruti Swift? The new Swift has a cool interior. The cabin is very stylish. There are AC vents in the back. It also has a wireless charger and dual charging ports. There is also a rear view camera for easy parking for the driver. It gets a 9-inch free infotainment screen and a new dashboard. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be connected wirelessly. It also gets an auto climate control panel like the one in Baleno and Grand Vitara. Also Read | Anand Mahindra REVEALS how he will take on Elon Musk's Tesla if it comes to India

The new Swift's safety features include Hill Hold Control, ESP, new suspension and 6 airbags in all variants. It comes with many safety features like cruise control, 3-point seat belts for all seats, Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA). Also, there are new LED fog lights.

What's under the hood? As for the engine, it has a new Z series engine. It gives more mileage than the old Swift. The new 1.2L Z12E 3-cylinder NA petrol engine produces 80bhp of power and 112nm of torque. It also has a mild hybrid system. There are also 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options. Speaking of mileage, the company claims that the manual variant gives a mileage of 24.80 km per liter and the automatic variant gives 25.75 km per liter.

