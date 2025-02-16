Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a price hike in February 2025 - Check updated costs, specs and mileage

Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of the new-generation Swift this month. The company recently also hiked the price of the new-generation Dzire. Find out the new price of the Swift.

article_image1
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Maruti Swift Price Hike

Maruti Swift Price Hike: The country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has now increased the prices of its cars. This time the company has increased the price of its hatchback car Swift. The company recently also hiked the price of the new-generation Dzire. If you are also thinking of buying a new Swift, then know the new price of Swift.

budget 2025
article_image2

High Mileage Car

Maruti Swift Price Increased

Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of the new generation Swift. This increase has been done in February 2025 and has also been updated on the official website. The company had given information about increasing the price by the end of 2024. At that time, the company had said that it would increase the price of its portfolio cars in the new year. The company also increased the price in January this year, after which the company has increased its price this month.

article_image3

Best Mileage Car

According to reports, Maruti has increased the price of the Swift car by up to Rs 5,000. Instead of uniformly increasing the prices of different variants, the company has increased the price individually. Apart from this, there is no change in the price of some variants. Maruti has increased the price of VXI, VXI (O) AMT, ZXI AMT, ZXI+ AMT, ZXI+ Dual Tone AMT models by Rs.5000. There is no increase in the price of all other variants.

article_image4

Mileage Car in Budget Price

Engine and Mileage

The new Swift has a new Z series petrol engine, which generates 82hp power and 112 Nm torque. This engine is capable of performing well in all types of driving conditions. Not only this, now this engine will also give 14% more mileage. This engine is equipped with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about mileage, it gives a mileage of 24.8 kmpl in manual gearbox and 25.75 kmpl in AMT. For safety, the Swift is equipped with features like 6 airbags and EBD with anti-lock braking system. Swift is available in CNG which gives 33 kmpl mileage.

