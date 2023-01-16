Maruti Suzuki Jimny receives over 3,000 bookings, waiting period touches three months

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, which is set to go on sale in India in May 2023, made its global debut at the country’s biennial Auto Expo 2023. Over 3,000 orders have already been placed within two days of the car’s unveiling. The car will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa dealerships.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door made its international premiere at the country's biannual Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle is scheduled to go on sale in India in May 2023. The 5-door Jimny will be sold in other nations when it enters the Indian market. Jimny, one of Suzuki's most recognisable cars, has been in production since the 1970s. Currently, the SUV is on its fourth generation. Bookings for the new Jimny reveal the excitement around it. Within two days of the car's debut, more than 3,000 orders had already been made. Maruti's Nexa dealerships will sell the vehicle. The waiting period for certain purchasers has already exceeded three months due to the Indian automaker's production goal of 1,000 units per month for domestic use. Moreover, the company is looking to record 10,000 bookings of the car within a month.

The 1.5L petrol K15B engine that powers the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also has mild hybrid technology and generates 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of torque. The vehicle boasts a sturdy body-on-frame design and Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4WD system. This automobile has a larger wheelbase than the 3-door variant. The recently discovered Jimny is 3,985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, and 1,720 mm tall. The Jimny is available in two trim levels, Zeta and Alpha, all of which use the same powertrain. Both variants come equipped as standard with six airbags, an electronic stability programme, seatbelt pretensioners, hill hold assistance, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, rear defoggers, reversing cameras, and power windows.