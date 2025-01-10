Maruti Suzuki First discount of 2025: Save upto Rs 35,000 on Swift; know details, specifications here!

Maruti Suzuki India has introduced its first discount of the year on the popular Swift hatchback in January 2025. Customers can benefit from savings of up to Rs. 35,000 when purchasing the car this month.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

Discounts on 2023 and 2024 Models

Similar discounts are available for the 2023 and 2024 Swift models. Additionally, the company is offering its customers resolution bonuses and other discount benefits. The Swift's starting price is Rs. 6.49 lakh ex-showroom, and customers have until January 31 to take advantage of this offer. It is noteworthy that the company plans to increase the price of the vehicle at the end of this month. Details regarding the discounts on the Swift are here.

article_image2

Maruti Suzuki Swift Interior

New Swift's Interior

The Swift's interior is designed with luxury in mind, featuring rear air conditioning vents. It includes a wireless charger and two charging ports. There's also a rearview camera to assist drivers in parking. The car is equipped with a standalone 9-inch display for entertainment purposes and has a redesigned dashboard.

This display is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, providing wireless connectivity. The center console has also been upgraded. It now features an automatic air conditioning control panel similar to the Baleno and Grand Vitara. Additionally, new LED fog lamps have been incorporated.

article_image3

Swift Special Edition Engine

Engine

In terms of the engine, the Swift is powered by the latest Z-series engine, which significantly increases fuel efficiency compared to its predecessor. It features a 1.2-liter Z12E 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 80 hp and 112 Nm of torque.

article_image4

This vehicle incorporates a mild hybrid system and offers a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox option. The company claims a mileage of 24.80 kmpl for the manual fuel-efficient variant and 25.75 kmpl for the automatic fuel-efficient variant.

All variants include hill hold control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), a new suspension system, and six airbags. The Swift also boasts impressive safety features, including cruise control, 3-point seat belts for all seats, an anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and brake assist (BA).

