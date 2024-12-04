Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG Launch: Features, price, engine, specifications, reviews and range

Maruti Suzuki's best-selling Baleno is launching a CNG version next year. This car is touted as a game-changer in the automotive world for 2025.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 10:26 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Baleno CNG Variant

Good news for budget-conscious drivers! Maruti's popular Baleno is now available in a CNG variant. This car is perfect for those looking to save on fuel costs. The new car will be launched soon.

article_image2

New Baleno CNG Trim

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the CNG variant of its popular Baleno. The new car will be unveiled at the India Mobility Global Expo 2025. Following the success of the Swift and Dzire CNG models, Maruti is now introducing the Baleno in CNG, appealing to those seeking fuel efficiency.

article_image3

Baleno CNG Engine

The upcoming Baleno CNG trim will use the existing 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. In CNG mode, the engine will deliver 76 bhp and 98 Nm of torque, slightly less powerful than the petrol version.

article_image4

Baleno CNG Pricing

Maruti has not yet revealed the price of the Baleno CNG. It is expected to be slightly higher than the petrol model, but the CNG option will reduce long-term running costs. The market awaits the final pricing.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

Sobhita Dhulipala, naga chaitanya wedding: When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT RBA

When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report gcw

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report

Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed NTI

Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations gcw

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations

South Korean opposition lawmakers move to impeach President Yoon over short-lived martial law snt

South Korean opposition lawmakers move to impeach President Yoon over short-lived martial law

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon