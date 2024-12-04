Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG Launch: Features, price, engine, specifications, reviews and range

Maruti Suzuki's best-selling Baleno is launching a CNG version next year. This car is touted as a game-changer in the automotive world for 2025.

Baleno CNG Variant

Good news for budget-conscious drivers! Maruti's popular Baleno is now available in a CNG variant. This car is perfect for those looking to save on fuel costs. The new car will be launched soon.

New Baleno CNG Trim

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the CNG variant of its popular Baleno. The new car will be unveiled at the India Mobility Global Expo 2025. Following the success of the Swift and Dzire CNG models, Maruti is now introducing the Baleno in CNG, appealing to those seeking fuel efficiency.

Baleno CNG Engine

The upcoming Baleno CNG trim will use the existing 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. In CNG mode, the engine will deliver 76 bhp and 98 Nm of torque, slightly less powerful than the petrol version.

Baleno CNG Pricing

Maruti has not yet revealed the price of the Baleno CNG. It is expected to be slightly higher than the petrol model, but the CNG option will reduce long-term running costs. The market awaits the final pricing.

Latest Videos