Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000!

The Maruti Ertiga is one of India's most popular MPVs. Buying it through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) reduces the GST from 28% to 14%, saving money for military personnel. The Ertiga Lxi variant's CSD price is Rs 7.89 lakh, compared to its civilian ex-showroom price of Rs 8.69 lakh, a saving of Rs 80,000. With eight variants available, savings can reach up to Rs 94,000.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 12:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Ertiga: 7-seater car, 26 km mileage

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a 7-seater car offering 20.51 kmpl and 26.11 km/kg mileage. Features include paddle shifters, auto headlamps, auto AC, and cruise control. The CSD has 34 depots across India, offering discounted products to military personnel.

article_image2

Ideal for family trips

It features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Suzuki SmartPlay Pro technology, supporting voice commands and connected car features like vehicle tracking, tow-away alerts, geo-fencing, over-speeding alerts, and remote functions. A 360-degree surround-view camera is also included.

article_image3

Low price, high mileage car

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga competes with models like the Toyota Innova, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Rumion, and Renault Triber. It also challenges models like the Mahindra Scorpio and Bolero in the 7-seater segment.

article_image4

Features

The Maruti Ertiga has a 1.5-liter petrol engine with 103 PS and 137 Nm of torque, with a CNG option available. The petrol model offers 20.51 kmpl mileage, while the CNG model offers 26.11 km/kg. Features include paddle shifters, auto headlamps, auto AC, and cruise control.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays vkp

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh dmn

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH] NTI

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH]

BREAKING: 'Jobs, water, electricity': Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's manifesto for Delhi polls (WATCH) shk

'Jobs, free water, electricity': Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's manifesto for Delhi polls (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon