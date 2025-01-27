Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000!

The Maruti Ertiga is one of India's most popular MPVs. Buying it through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) reduces the GST from 28% to 14%, saving money for military personnel. The Ertiga Lxi variant's CSD price is Rs 7.89 lakh, compared to its civilian ex-showroom price of Rs 8.69 lakh, a saving of Rs 80,000. With eight variants available, savings can reach up to Rs 94,000.

Ertiga: 7-seater car, 26 km mileage

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a 7-seater car offering 20.51 kmpl and 26.11 km/kg mileage. Features include paddle shifters, auto headlamps, auto AC, and cruise control. The CSD has 34 depots across India, offering discounted products to military personnel.

Ideal for family trips

It features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Suzuki SmartPlay Pro technology, supporting voice commands and connected car features like vehicle tracking, tow-away alerts, geo-fencing, over-speeding alerts, and remote functions. A 360-degree surround-view camera is also included.

Low price, high mileage car

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga competes with models like the Toyota Innova, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Rumion, and Renault Triber. It also challenges models like the Mahindra Scorpio and Bolero in the 7-seater segment.

Features

The Maruti Ertiga has a 1.5-liter petrol engine with 103 PS and 137 Nm of torque, with a CNG option available. The petrol model offers 20.51 kmpl mileage, while the CNG model offers 26.11 km/kg. Features include paddle shifters, auto headlamps, auto AC, and cruise control.

