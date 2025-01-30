Maruti Celerio 2025: Check engine, features and more of budget-friendly family car

The new facelift version of the Maruti Celerio has been launched, offering a 1.0L K10C Dual Jet engine at a starting price of Rs 2 lakhs.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

New Car at Bike Price: Budget-Friendly Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new facelift of its popular hatchback car Celerio. This new Maruti Celerio comes with a stylish design and powerful engine. The price of this car starts from Rs 2 lakhs and it gives excellent mileage of 24 kmpl.

article_image2

Low Budget Car

Modern Design of the New Maruti Celerio

The design of the new Celerio has become more attractive. New designed headlamps, grille, and bumper are given. New alloy wheels are installed on the side profile, which makes its look even more stylish. New tail lamps and bumpers are also provided at the rear.

article_image3

Best Mileage Car

Powerful Engine and Excellent Mileage

The new Maruti Celerio has a 1.0 liter K10C DualJet petrol engine. This engine generates 66 bhp power and 89 Nm torque. A 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT transmission option is available with this engine. This car gives excellent mileage of 24 kmpl.

article_image4

Best Mileage Car at Low Price

Equipped with Modern Features

Many modern features are provided in the new Maruti Celerio. This includes features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, push-button start/stop, and automatic climate control. For safety, dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors are provided.

