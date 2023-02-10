Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra is offering discounts up to Rs 70,000 on THESE models; Check out all details

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    Mahindra is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on the Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo and the XUV300 for February 2023. However, there are no discounts on Mahindra’s popular models like the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar and the XUV700.

    Mahindra & Mahindra is offering superb discounts and benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on some of its models in February 2023. These reductions are available for the Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo, and XUV300 models. It's interesting to note that Mahindra is not discounting any of its well-known SUVs, including the XUV700, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, and Thar. Additionally, there are no discounts available for the recently released XUV400 EV.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    On the higher-spec N10 and N10 (O) models of the Bolero Neo, discounts of up to Rs 59,000 are being made available. Discounts of up to Rs 32,000 and Rs 34,000 are available on its cheaper N4 and N8 models, respectively. The 1.5-liter, 100hp diesel engine in the Mahindra Bolero Neo, which also shares a lot of similarities with the TUV300, is coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission.

    Also Read | Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs 2.54 crore in India; Check out all details here

    Mahindra Marazzo

    The business intends to stop selling the Mahindra Marazzo in the upcoming months. It is hardly unexpected that Mahindra is giving this MPV discounts of up to Rs 37,000.

    The Marazzo's lesser M2 and M4+ models provide the biggest reductions. Benefits for the M6+ model are limited to Rs 30,000. The Mahindra Marazzo competes with vehicles like the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga thanks to its diesel engine and manual transmission.

    Also Read | Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India, prices start at Rs 6 crore

    Mahindra XUV300

    Benefits of up to Rs 36,500 are available with the XUV300 compact SUV. The W8 model offers the greatest reduction, and the W8 (O) variation offers advantages of up to Rs 35,000. Mahindra is providing a discount of up to Rs 30,000 on the W6 model. With discounts of Rs 30,000, you may get the XUV300 TurboSport, which is more sophisticated. A 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine powers the XUV300 TurboSport.

    Also Read | Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Want to book the latest car? Here's how you can reserve it

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    New Ola Electric S1 with 91 km range launched price starts at Rs 99999 gcw

    New Ola Electric S1 with 91 km range launched, price starts at Rs 99,999

    2023 Range Rover Velar facelift unveiled with bigger battery and many improvements Know details here gcw

    2023 Range Rover Velar facelift unveiled with bigger battery and many improvements

    Budget 2023 'electrifies' auto makers, shifts sector into top gear

    Budget 2023 'electrifies' automakers, shifts sector into top gear

    Budget 2023: Fully imported cars, including EVs, to cost more; will it boost domestic manufacturing snt

    Budget 2023: Fully imported cars, including EVs, to cost more; will it boost domestic manufacturing?

    Suzuki to use cow dung for producing biogas to power CNG cars gcw

    Suzuki to use cow dung for producing biogas to power CNG cars

    Recent Stories

    motorsport Formula E: Confetti canons instead of Champagne for Hyderabad podium celebrations-ayh

    Formula E: Confetti canons instead of Champagne for Hyderabad podium celebrations

    WPL 2023: Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach snt

    WPL 2023: Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach

    Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal of 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14; here's why - adt

    Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal of 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14; here's why

    Valentines Day offer Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36999 on Flipkart all details here gcw

    Valentine’s Day offer: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart; all details here

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Todd Murphy fifer, India Ravindra Jadeja-Axar Patel pile pressure on Australia on Day 2-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Murphy's fifer not enough as Jadeja-Axar pile pressure on Australia on Day 2

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon