Mahindra is offering discounts up to Rs 70,000 on THESE models; Check out all details

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering superb discounts and benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on some of its models in February 2023. These reductions are available for the Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo, and XUV300 models. It's interesting to note that Mahindra is not discounting any of its well-known SUVs, including the XUV700, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, and Thar. Additionally, there are no discounts available for the recently released XUV400 EV.

Mahindra Bolero Neo On the higher-spec N10 and N10 (O) models of the Bolero Neo, discounts of up to Rs 59,000 are being made available. Discounts of up to Rs 32,000 and Rs 34,000 are available on its cheaper N4 and N8 models, respectively. The 1.5-liter, 100hp diesel engine in the Mahindra Bolero Neo, which also shares a lot of similarities with the TUV300, is coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Marazzo The business intends to stop selling the Mahindra Marazzo in the upcoming months. It is hardly unexpected that Mahindra is giving this MPV discounts of up to Rs 37,000. The Marazzo's lesser M2 and M4+ models provide the biggest reductions. Benefits for the M6+ model are limited to Rs 30,000. The Mahindra Marazzo competes with vehicles like the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga thanks to its diesel engine and manual transmission.