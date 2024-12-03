Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Features, range, price and more compared

Mahindra launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs in India. Both SUVs share the INGLO platform and offer a 59 kWh battery pack initially, with a 79 kWh option coming later. Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2025.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 1:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

Just a few days ago, Mahindra introduced the XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs in India in an attempt to capture a bigger share of the market for electric vehicles in that nation. Despite being the initial player in the Indian electric vehicle industry, Mahindra lost ground to competitors like Hyundai, Tata Motors, and others. The domestic automaker has started an EV blitz after previously marketing the XUV400 as the lone electric vehicle.

article_image2

Delivery of these two electric SUVs is expected to start in late February or early March 2025, with shops opening in January of the following year.Rivals like the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Kona Electric, and others will fight with the recently released Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e electric SUVs.

Here is a brief and thorough comparison of the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e if you are considering purchasing one of these two electric SUVs but are unsure which to choose.

article_image3

Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Specifications

The Mahindra BE 6e and the Mahindra XEV 9e will be offered with two distinct battery pack options: a 79 kWh pack and a 59 kWh unit. Both vehicles are built on the modular electric vehicle platform known as the INGLO design. The bigger 79 kWh battery pack-powered models will be introduced later, although Mahindra has already introduced the 59 kWh battery pack variation

According to Mahindra, the 79 kWh battery pack has a 550 km range between charges. This SUV's electric drivetrain can provide a maximum power output of 288 horsepower and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. It also includes a rapid charging feature that enables a 20–80% top-up in 20 minutes using a 175 kW fast charger, and it can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds.

article_image4

Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Price

Only one battery pack choice was available for the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e at launch; the other variations would be available later. The battery packs and EV architecture are two important parts that both electric SUVs have in common.

Starting prices for the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e are Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Compared to the BE 6e, the XEV 9e is a more expensive model.

