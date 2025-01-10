Kia Carens to Mahindra XUV 700: Top 5 six-seater cars in India for families and comfort

Discover the top 5 six-seater cars in India, perfect for families. Explore features, prices, mileage, and comfort to find your ideal vehicle for 2025.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Families and groups of individuals looking for a comfortable and useful vehicle can choose from a wide variety of six-seater automobiles in India. Customers appreciate the middle-row captain chairs in these cars because they provide the interior a greater feeling of room. The top five six-seater cars that consumers should think about when making a new car purchase are listed below:

article_image2

1. Mahindra XUV 700

The Mahindra XUV 700 is the first vehicle that purchasers may view in the six-seater configuration. It is packed with technology, has a distinctive look, and a respectable amount of internal room. It has two 10.25-inch infotainment screens, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone temperature control, and more.

It has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS for safety. There are two engine options available to buyers. Its 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which can be paired to either an automatic or a six-speed manual transmission, produces 200 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. Its 2.2L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which can be paired to either an automatic or six-speed manual gearbox, produces 185BHP and 450Nm of torque.

The ex-showroom price of the Mahindra XUV 700's AX7 petrol version is Rs 19.69 lakh.

article_image3

2. Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio N is the next vehicle on the list that purchasers may view in the six-seater configuration. It offers a strong engine choice, a sporty muscular look, and a respectable amount of passenger space. Its features include a sunroof, driving modes, dual-zone temperature control, and more. It boasts six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.

Its 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is paired to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission, generates 200 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. Its 2.0L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which can be paired to either an automatic or a six-speed manual transmission, produces 175BHP and 370Nm of torque.

The Z8 L petrol version of the Mahindra Scorpio N costs Rs 20.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image4

3. MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus is a vehicle that buyers seeking a mid-size SUV may want to consider. It is a feature-rich SUV with a striking appearance and roomy interior. Among its many amenities are front-ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.

It has six airbags, ABS, EBD, Level-2 ADAS, and other safety features. Customers can choose between a 2.0L diesel engine and a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine. The 1.5L gasoline engine, paired to either a CVT transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox, generates 141BHP and 250Nm of torque. The 2.0L diesel engine is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and generates 170BHP and 350Nm of torque.

The ex-showroom price of the Style edition of the MG Hector Plus is Rs 17.50 lakh.

article_image5

4. Kia Carens

The Kia Carens is the next vehicle that consumers might consider while making plans for a six-seater. It has plenty of room inside and a sturdy posture. Among its many features are driving modes, two 10.25-inch displays, and front-ventilated seats. It boasts traction control, ABS, EBD, six airbags, and other safety features. Customers can select from a variety of engine choices.

115BHP and 145Nm of torque are produced by its 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, buyers can choose a powerful turbocharged gasoline engine. With 160 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque, this 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is coupled to either a six-speed IMT gearbox or a seven-speed DCT transmission.

The 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 115 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque, is available to consumers who are intending on purchasing a diesel engine. It is coupled to a six-speed manual, an IMT, and a torque converter transmission.

The price of the Kia Carens' Prestige (o) model is Rs 12.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image6

5. Maruti Suzuki XL6

The only Maruti Suzuki model available to buyers is the XL6. It is modeled by the Ertiga and shares a rear end design. The XL6 and Ertiga have the same interiors. Among its many features are a heads-up display, automated climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.

It has four airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. Maruti Suzuki provides the XL6 with a single engine. A 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with 104BHP and 137Nm of torque powers it. It is coupled to either a six-speed automatic gearbox or a five-speed manual gearbox.

The ex-showroom price of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is Rs 11.61 lakh.

