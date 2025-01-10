Kia Carens to Mahindra XUV 700: Top 5 six-seater cars in India for families and comfort

Discover the top 5 six-seater cars in India, perfect for families. Explore features, prices, mileage, and comfort to find your ideal vehicle for 2025.

Families and groups of individuals looking for a comfortable and useful vehicle can choose from a wide variety of six-seater automobiles in India. Customers appreciate the middle-row captain chairs in these cars because they provide the interior a greater feeling of room. The top five six-seater cars that consumers should think about when making a new car purchase are listed below:

1. Mahindra XUV 700 The Mahindra XUV 700 is the first vehicle that purchasers may view in the six-seater configuration. It is packed with technology, has a distinctive look, and a respectable amount of internal room. It has two 10.25-inch infotainment screens, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone temperature control, and more. It has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS for safety. There are two engine options available to buyers. Its 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which can be paired to either an automatic or a six-speed manual transmission, produces 200 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. Its 2.2L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which can be paired to either an automatic or six-speed manual gearbox, produces 185BHP and 450Nm of torque. The ex-showroom price of the Mahindra XUV 700's AX7 petrol version is Rs 19.69 lakh.

2. Mahindra Scorpio N The Mahindra Scorpio N is the next vehicle on the list that purchasers may view in the six-seater configuration. It offers a strong engine choice, a sporty muscular look, and a respectable amount of passenger space. Its features include a sunroof, driving modes, dual-zone temperature control, and more. It boasts six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. Its 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is paired to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission, generates 200 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. Its 2.0L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which can be paired to either an automatic or a six-speed manual transmission, produces 175BHP and 370Nm of torque. The Z8 L petrol version of the Mahindra Scorpio N costs Rs 20.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. MG Hector Plus The MG Hector Plus is a vehicle that buyers seeking a mid-size SUV may want to consider. It is a feature-rich SUV with a striking appearance and roomy interior. Among its many amenities are front-ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. It has six airbags, ABS, EBD, Level-2 ADAS, and other safety features. Customers can choose between a 2.0L diesel engine and a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine. The 1.5L gasoline engine, paired to either a CVT transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox, generates 141BHP and 250Nm of torque. The 2.0L diesel engine is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and generates 170BHP and 350Nm of torque. The ex-showroom price of the Style edition of the MG Hector Plus is Rs 17.50 lakh.

4. Kia Carens The Kia Carens is the next vehicle that consumers might consider while making plans for a six-seater. It has plenty of room inside and a sturdy posture. Among its many features are driving modes, two 10.25-inch displays, and front-ventilated seats. It boasts traction control, ABS, EBD, six airbags, and other safety features. Customers can select from a variety of engine choices. 115BHP and 145Nm of torque are produced by its 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, buyers can choose a powerful turbocharged gasoline engine. With 160 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque, this 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is coupled to either a six-speed IMT gearbox or a seven-speed DCT transmission. The 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 115 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque, is available to consumers who are intending on purchasing a diesel engine. It is coupled to a six-speed manual, an IMT, and a torque converter transmission. The price of the Kia Carens' Prestige (o) model is Rs 12.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Maruti Suzuki XL6 The only Maruti Suzuki model available to buyers is the XL6. It is modeled by the Ertiga and shares a rear end design. The XL6 and Ertiga have the same interiors. Among its many features are a heads-up display, automated climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. It has four airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. Maruti Suzuki provides the XL6 with a single engine. A 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with 104BHP and 137Nm of torque powers it. It is coupled to either a six-speed automatic gearbox or a five-speed manual gearbox.



The ex-showroom price of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is Rs 11.61 lakh.

Latest Videos