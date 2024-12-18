Hyundai Creta EV to launch on January 17, 2025: Here's what you can expect

The electric variant of the Hyundai Creta, the Creta EV, is set to be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on January 17.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India sells the Hyundai Creta, a popular mid-size SUV currently available with an internal combustion engine (ICE). An electric version is coming soon. The Hyundai Creta EV will launch in India on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The mid-size SUV segment has strong ICE contenders. The EV segment includes models like the Mahindra BE 6,  Tata Curvv.ev, and MG ZS EV. Besides the Hyundai Creta EV, the Maruti Suzuki eVitarra and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder EV will soon join the competition.

Also Read | Skoda Kylaq bookings open today, deliveries to begin from Jan 2025; price starts at Rs 7.89 lakh

The Creta EV is Hyundai's third electric car for the Indian market, following the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. However, the Kona EV has been discontinued. Preparations for Creta EV production are underway at Hyundai's Sriperumbudur factory in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Bored of Tata Nexon? Check out THESE amazing SUV alternatives

Reports suggest the Creta EV will retain many design elements from the ICE Creta. However, there will be notable changes like a closed-off front grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and aerodynamically designed alloy wheels.

Inside, a similar dashboard layout with dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and the driver's console is expected. Like the ICE version, the EV is expected to feature Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated seats.

Also Read | MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs

While official Creta EV specifications are unavailable, a ~50kWh LFP battery is anticipated, offering a range of 450-500 km on a full charge. The electric SUV will also include fast charging. The Hyundai Creta EV price in India is expected to start around ₹18 lakh.

