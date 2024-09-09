Hyundai Alcazar 2024 launched in India: Check out new features, price and more

The latest edition of the Hyundai Alcazar has been launched with a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh. The new model boasts several upgrades, including a refreshed exterior design, a revamped interior, and a new dual-screen setup. The Alcazar 2024 will continue to compete with rivals such as the Kia Carens and Tata Safari.

The latest edition of Hyundai Alcazar was officially launched in India on Monday with a starting price of Rs14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Though it hasn't had the same degree of success here, the Alcazar—often regarded as the older sister of the hugely popular Hyundai Creta—remains a reasonably well-liked option for anyone seeking the room and functionality of an MPV with the appearance of an SUV.

Launched in June 2021, Alcazar is a tribute to the Spanish royal palace and boasts a roomy and feature-rich interior along with a wide range of engine and gearbox options. Over 75,000 units have been sold in its three years of participation in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market. All about new 2024 Hyundai Alcazar The most recent Hyundai Alcazar differs greatly from the previous model in a number of areas. The most notable improvements to its exterior appearance are the H-shaped LED DRLs, Quad Beam LED headlights, a much more prominent grille, and thicker skid plates. Alcazar's entire design language closely references the new Creta's design, which was introduced in India earlier this year.



The Alcazar has a revised rear design, a new spoiler, and integrated LED taillights in addition to its 18-inch Diamond-cut alloy wheels. The size of the new Alcazar is somewhat larger than that of the old one. Its current length of 4,560 mm is around 60 mm more than that of the preceding model. Additionally, the SUV's width and height have been raised to 1,800 and 1,700 mm, respectively. At 2,760 mm, the wheelbase is still the same, though.

Hyundai Alcazar 2024 variants There are four different versions of the Hyundai Alcazar 2024: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The six-seater model and the seven-seater option are the two seating configurations for the SUV that the Korean auto giant is still offering. Hyundai Alcazar 2024 price The diesel variants are available at an introductory price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the petrol variants are priced starting at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Alcazar 2024 colours It will provide eight monochromatic and one dual-chromatic exterior colour choices for the new Alcazar. In addition to Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and the dual-tone Atlas White with Black Roof option, they also feature the new Robust Emerald Matte and Titan Grey Matte hues.

Hyundai Alcazar 2024 mileage There are two engine options available for the most recent Hyundai Alcazar. A 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol engine with 158 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque is available. Either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT will be mated to the engine. A 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel powerplant with 114 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque is also available. Either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox is mated to this engine. Hyundai Alcazar 2024 interior Along with updating the exterior, Hyundai also changed the inside colour scheme of the Alcazar SUV. In its most recent iteration, the SUV is now available in a dual-tone colour scheme of noble brown and hazy navy. A new dual-screen arrangement including a 10.25-inch digital touchscreen entertainment system and a digital instrument cluster of a comparable size has also been added to the dashboard. In addition, the SUV has additional amenities including a panoramic sunroof, eight-speaker Bose premium sound system, wireless charging, dual zone automatic temperature control, and more. Hyundai Alcazar 2024 rivals The Hyundai Alcazar will renew its rivalry against the likes of Kia Carens, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus in the Indian car market.

