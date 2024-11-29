How to save money on bike insurance?

Looking to save on two-wheeler insurance premiums? Learn how to compare policies online, read reviews, and choose a higher deductible for cost-effective coverage.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

Bike Insurance Tips

Two-wheelers are important, bought with hard-earned money or gifted by parents. Protecting them with insurance is crucial in case of accidents or theft. Two-wheeler insurance is crucial for protecting your ride, but premiums can sometimes feel like an added burden. Thankfully, there are ways to make your bike insurance more affordable without sacrificing quality. By comparing policies, reading reviews, and adjusting your deductible, you can find the perfect balance between coverage and cost. This guide walks you through simple yet effective strategies to save money on two-wheeler insurance. 

article_image2

Insurance

1. Compare insurance online

Experts recommend comparing bike insurance online, whether buying new or renewing. This helps find the best policy at the lowest premium. Carefully read reviews to understand the insurance company.

article_image3

Bike Insurance

2. Check deductible

A deductible is the amount you pay before insurance coverage kicks in. A higher deductible can lower your premium. Insurers prefer riders with clean driving records, offering them cheaper insurance.

article_image4

New Bike Insurance

3. Other things

No Claim Bonus (NCB) is a reward for not filing claims. It increases yearly, reducing premiums. Anti-theft devices like GPS trackers and alarms can also lower insurance costs.

article_image5

Bike Insurance Renewal

4. Choose add-ons

Choose add-on covers like zero depreciation and engine protection. Personal accident cover provides protection in case of injuries.

5. Renew timely

Renew your bike policy on time to ensure continuous coverage and avoid extra costs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

Mamata Banerjee's big surprise: Here's new update on Lakshmi Bhandar scheme RBA

Mamata Banerjee's big surprise: Here's new update on Lakshmi Bhandar scheme

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Shubman Gill give KEY fitness update after missing Perth clash over thumb injury snt

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Shubman Gill gives KEY fitness update after missing Perth clash over thumb injury

Easy chicken burger recipe: Step-by-step guide to make your delicious burger at home dmn

Easy chicken burger recipe: Step-by-step guide to make delicious burger at home

Warm water benefits: Boosts digestion, hydration, and detoxifies body NTI

Warm water benefits: Boosts digestion, hydration, and detoxifies body

Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film story OUT; twists and controversy revealed RBA

Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film story OUT; twists and controversy revealed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon