Honda is offering discounts of upto Rs 45,000 in December on selected models; Details inside

The Japanese manufacturer Honda is lowering pricing, making deals more appealing than ever. So, now is the moment if you want to bid farewell to 2021 by bringing home a Honda vehicle.

Honda is discounting all variants of the fifth-generation Honda City and the petrol variant of the fourth-generation Honda City by up to Rs 45,108 and Rs 22,000, respectively. The 5th generation Honda City comes with a Rs 7,500 cash savings and Rs 8,108 in additional extras. Furthermore, the firm is offering an extra Rs 15,000 discount on vehicle exchange in December 2021. The company's offerings also include a Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus and a Rs 9,000 exchange bonus. In addition, there is a Rs.8,000 corporate discount.

The Honda City 4th generation comes with a Rs 5,000 loyalty benefit, a Rs 9,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 8,000 corporate discount.

In the year's final month, Honda's car Amaze might receive an additional Rs 15000 discount. The firm offers a client loyalty incentive of Rs 5,000. Customers will also receive a Rs 6,000 Honda automotive exchange incentive and a Rs 4,000 corporate discount, lowering the vehicle's price.

The WR-V may be purchased with a discount of Rs 28,000 in India. Customers may take advantage of several perks, including an Rs. 10,000 automotive transaction value, an Rs. 5,000 Honda customer loyalty bonus, an Rs. 9000 Honda car swapping bonus, and a Rs. 4000 corporate discount.