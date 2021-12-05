  • Facebook
    Honda is offering discounts of upto Rs 45,000 in December on selected models; Details inside

    First Published Dec 5, 2021, 1:11 PM IST
    The Japanese manufacturer Honda is lowering pricing, making deals more appealing than ever. So, now is the moment if you want to bid farewell to 2021 by bringing home a Honda vehicle. 

    Honda discounts of upto Rs 45,000 in December on selected models gcw

    Honda is discounting all variants of the fifth-generation Honda City and the petrol variant of the fourth-generation Honda City by up to Rs 45,108 and Rs 22,000, respectively. The 5th generation Honda City comes with a Rs 7,500 cash savings and Rs 8,108 in additional extras.

    Furthermore, the firm is offering an extra Rs 15,000 discount on vehicle exchange in December 2021. The company's offerings also include a Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus and a Rs 9,000 exchange bonus. In addition, there is a Rs.8,000 corporate discount.


    The Honda City 4th generation comes with a Rs 5,000 loyalty benefit, a Rs 9,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 8,000 corporate discount.

    Honda discounts of upto Rs 45,000 in December on selected models gcw

    In the year's final month, Honda's car Amaze might receive an additional Rs 15000 discount. The firm offers a client loyalty incentive of Rs 5,000. Customers will also receive a Rs 6,000 Honda automotive exchange incentive and a Rs 4,000 corporate discount, lowering the vehicle's price.

    Also Read | GIIAS 2021: Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept today

    Honda discounts of upto Rs 45,000 in December on selected models gcw

    The WR-V may be purchased with a discount of Rs 28,000 in India. Customers may take advantage of several perks, including an Rs. 10,000 automotive transaction value, an Rs. 5,000 Honda customer loyalty bonus, an Rs. 9000 Honda car swapping bonus, and a Rs. 4000 corporate discount.

    Honda discounts of upto Rs 45,000 in December on selected models gcw

    On all petrol variants of the Honda Jazz, the business is offering considerable savings of up to Rs 35,147. This includes offers such as Rs 10,000 cashback or Rs 12,147 in free accessories, a Rs 2,000 car swap deal, and a Rs 5,000 loyalty incentive. In addition to these incredible bargains, the business offers a Rs 9,000 Honda car exchange incentive and a Rs 4,000 corporate special offer.


    Customers may take advantage of these fantastic discount offers in this circumstance by contacting their local Honda dealerships/showrooms and having a new automobile delivered to their home. This offer is valid throughout December, from December 1 to December 31.

