Honda Activa-e: Electric Scooter Launch: Know price, specifications, features and more

Honda is launching its first electric scooter, the Activa-e. With dual battery packs, a 102 km range, and advanced features, it poses strong competition to other electric scooters in the market.

Honda Activa E Launch

Honda recently unveiled its first electric scooter, the Activa-e. Honda is gearing up to launch the much-anticipated Honda Activa Electric in February. It will directly compete with leading electric scooters like the Vida V2, Bajaj Chetak 2903, Ola S1 X, and TVS i-Qube. This new electric variant of Honda's best-selling Activa series will be available in attractive colors.

Honda Activa E Specifications

Each battery pack provides 1.5kWh of power, delivering a range of up to 102 km on a single charge. The scooter accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 80 km/h. Powering the scooter is an electric motor mounted near the rear wheel, generating 8 hp and 22 Nm of torque, promising a smooth and responsive ride.

Honda Activa E Expected Price

Charging the Honda Activa Electric is convenient, with the included home charger capable of fully recharging the battery in about 6 hours and 50 minutes or reaching an 80% charge within 4 hours and 30 minutes. Manufactured at Honda's Narsapura plant near Bengaluru, the Activa Electric will initially be available in major cities.

Activa E Mileage and Features

The Honda Activa Electric is packed with premium features. It boasts 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a flat footboard for added comfort, and a stylish single-piece dual-tone seat. The scooter is illuminated by all-LED lights. A unique feature is its 7-inch color TFT instrument console.

Activa E Advanced Features

Advanced functionalities like Smart Find, Smart Safe, Smart Unlock, and Smart Start offer enhanced security and ease of use. Honda introduces an innovative Battery as a Service (BaaS) plan with the Activa Electric. This initiative allows customers to rent the battery with structured costs based on the distance traveled.

