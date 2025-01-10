Honda Activa 7G Scooter: Know price, specifications, features and launch date

Honda is gearing up to launch its new scooter, the Activa 7G. With new technology, a superior design, and a sporty look, this scooter is expected to give tough competition to all scooters in the mid-budget segment.

Honda Activa 7G Scooter

Amidst the launch of excellent scooters in the Indian market, Honda has been preparing to introduce its new Honda Activa 7G. It boasts new technology, superior packing, and a sporty look.

Activa 7G Features

Targeted at the mid-budget segment, it is expected to offer stiff competition. The Activa 7G features a digital instrument control with an excellent display, USB charging port, music control, call and SMS alerts.

Honda's New Scooter

It will offer disc brakes, LED headlights, turn signal indicators, a clock, digital speedometer, odometer, trip meter, tachometer, and Bluetooth connectivity. A navigation system is also expected.

New Activa 7G Specs

It is rumored to have a 125cc engine and a 6-liter fuel tank. Telescopic front suspension and swingarm rear suspension are expected, along with disc brakes on both wheels.

Activa 7G Price Rumours

Honda hasn't released official pricing, but it's expected to be around ₹1 lakh. The launch is anticipated in 2025.

