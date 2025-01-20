Hero Xoom 160 launched in India | Check features, colours, price and more

The Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter has been launched at Rs 1,48,500 (ex-showroom) with a 156cc engine, sporty design, and premium features. Bookings open in February, with deliveries starting in March. Available in four colors, this scooter is a great choice for riders seeking style, power, and modern features.

Hero Xoom 160

The Hero Xoom 160 is equipped with a 156cc liquid-cooled engine producing 14.8 hp and 14 Nm of torque. Its advanced i3s silent start system and 4-valve technology deliver excellent fuel efficiency and enhanced high-speed performance.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Whether navigating city streets or cruising on highways, this scooter delivers a dynamic and thrilling ride. The Hero Xoom 160 stands out with its sporty 14-inch wheels fitted with high-grip, block-pattern tires. The wide, cushioned seat ensures maximum comfort during long journeys.

Hero Xoom 160 features and Price Premium features like a smart key with remote seat access, dual-chamber LED headlight, front disc brake with ABS, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital speedometer offering turn-by-turn navigation further enhance its appeal. Hero launched the Zoom 160 maxi-scooter in India at Rs 1,48,500 (ex-showroom) at the Global Mobility Expo.

Hero Xoom 160 colours Bookings will open in February, and deliveries are set to commence in March. The Hero Xoom 160 is available in four striking colors to suit various tastes: Matte Rainforest Green, Summit White, Canyon Red, and Matte Volcanic Grey. At the expo, Hero MotoCorp also released the Zoom 125 at Rs 86,900 (ex-showroom).

Hero Xoom 160 Features

This expands their offerings in the scooter segment. The Hero Xoom 160 is an excellent choice for riders seeking a scooter that combines style, power, and modern features. Its adventurous design, strong performance, and premium enhancements make it a standout choice in the 160cc segment.

