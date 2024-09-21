Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hero Xoom 125R Scooter: Price, features, mileage, and more

    Looking for a scooter that combines style, power, and technology? The Hero Xoom 125R might be the perfect fit for you. It is designed for easy and convenient riding in cities and towns and boasts a stylish design, powerful performance, and the latest technology. Let's delve into the specifications, price, mileage, and other details of the Hero Xoom 125R scooter.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 3:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

    Hero Xoom 125R Scooter: Price, features, mileage, and more

    Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Hero Xoom 125R, a sporty and feature-packed 125cc scooter designed to meet the needs of city riders in India. This scooter stands out with its combination of stylish design, powerful performance, and advanced technology. It poses a strong competitor to other companies in the 125cc scooter segment. The Hero Xoom is a good option for those looking for a stylish, powerful, and agile scooter that can easily handle the hustle and bustle of city traffic.

    article_image2

    Hero MotoCorp

    Its design is sure to appeal to young riders and anyone looking for a modern two-wheeler. The aerodynamic and sleek styling not only adds to its visual appeal but also contributes to the overall performance by improving riding stability. One of the standout features of the Hero Xoom 125R is its digital instrument cluster. It clearly displays important information such as speed, fuel level, and trip details on a digital board. This modern touch enhances the overall riding experience.

    article_image3

    Hero Xoom 125R

    Bluetooth connectivity allows for seamless integration with smartphones. Advanced technologies such as support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included. The Hero Xoom 125R comes with a USB port and a dedicated charging port. This also makes it suitable for long rides and trips. Riders can enjoy the boot space feature. The scooter is powered by a refined BS6-compliant 125cc engine.

    article_image4

    Hero Xoom 125R Price

    Producing 11 bhp of power and 10.3 Nm of torque, the Xoom 125R delivers a peppy ride. This makes it suitable for navigating crowded streets or cruising on open roads. The engine's fuel injection system enhances engine performance. The sound is also very smooth. The company has decided to make its price affordable for the consumers. Currently, it is priced between Rs 85,000 and Rs 90,000 in the market.

    article_image5

    Hero Xoom 125R Specifications

    Another key factor that riders often consider is fuel efficiency. The Hero Xoom 125R gets excellent marks in this department. The scooter offers a mileage of 40 to 45 kilometers per liter. This is like financially supporting daily commutes. Whether you are roaming around the city or going to work, the Zoom 125R is the right choice.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ford Motor signals return to India, Chennai plant to reopen after 2 years gcw

    Ford Motor signals return to India, Chennai plant to reopen after 2 years

    THIS SUV wins 'India's Best Design Projects Award'! Hint: It's not Kia Seltos, Safari, XUV700 gcw

    THIS SUV wins 'India's Best Design Projects Award'! Hint: It's not Kia Seltos, Safari, XUV700

    Honda Elevate to Jeep Compass: A look at top cars in India that deserve a second look gcw

    Honda Elevate to Jeep Compass: A look at top cars in India that deserve a second look

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know NTI

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know

    Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv ICE models starting at Rs 9.99 lakh: Check variants, features and more gcw

    Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv starting at Rs 9.99 lakh: Check variants, features and more

    Recent Stories

    Women safety and style: 5 Essential items to carry in your bag RBA

    Women's safety and style: 5 Essential items to carry in your bag

    Gold Jhumka Tops 8 Designs: 2-in-1 earrings for women RBA

    Gold Jhumka Tops 8 Designs: 2-in-1 earrings for women

    Devara ticket prices hiked in Andhra Pradesh: Jr NTR's movie to begin from midnight on September 27 RBA

    Devara ticket prices hiked in Andhra Pradesh: Jr NTR's movie to begin from midnight on September 27

    New Air Force chief appointed: Who is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh? gcw

    New Air Force chief appointed: Who is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh?

    Powerful Ayurvedic herbs to naturally lower high cholesterol RTM

    Powerful Ayurvedic herbs to naturally lower high cholesterol

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon