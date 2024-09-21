Looking for a scooter that combines style, power, and technology? The Hero Xoom 125R might be the perfect fit for you. It is designed for easy and convenient riding in cities and towns and boasts a stylish design, powerful performance, and the latest technology. Let's delve into the specifications, price, mileage, and other details of the Hero Xoom 125R scooter.

Hero Xoom 125R Scooter: Price, features, mileage, and more

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Hero Xoom 125R, a sporty and feature-packed 125cc scooter designed to meet the needs of city riders in India. This scooter stands out with its combination of stylish design, powerful performance, and advanced technology. It poses a strong competitor to other companies in the 125cc scooter segment. The Hero Xoom is a good option for those looking for a stylish, powerful, and agile scooter that can easily handle the hustle and bustle of city traffic.

Hero MotoCorp

Its design is sure to appeal to young riders and anyone looking for a modern two-wheeler. The aerodynamic and sleek styling not only adds to its visual appeal but also contributes to the overall performance by improving riding stability. One of the standout features of the Hero Xoom 125R is its digital instrument cluster. It clearly displays important information such as speed, fuel level, and trip details on a digital board. This modern touch enhances the overall riding experience.

Hero Xoom 125R

Bluetooth connectivity allows for seamless integration with smartphones. Advanced technologies such as support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included. The Hero Xoom 125R comes with a USB port and a dedicated charging port. This also makes it suitable for long rides and trips. Riders can enjoy the boot space feature. The scooter is powered by a refined BS6-compliant 125cc engine.

Hero Xoom 125R Price

Producing 11 bhp of power and 10.3 Nm of torque, the Xoom 125R delivers a peppy ride. This makes it suitable for navigating crowded streets or cruising on open roads. The engine's fuel injection system enhances engine performance. The sound is also very smooth. The company has decided to make its price affordable for the consumers. Currently, it is priced between Rs 85,000 and Rs 90,000 in the market.

Hero Xoom 125R Specifications

Another key factor that riders often consider is fuel efficiency. The Hero Xoom 125R gets excellent marks in this department. The scooter offers a mileage of 40 to 45 kilometers per liter. This is like financially supporting daily commutes. Whether you are roaming around the city or going to work, the Zoom 125R is the right choice.

Latest Videos