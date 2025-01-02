Hero Splendor to Honda Shine: Top 5 mileage bikes in India 2025

Looking for an affordable and easy-to-use commuter bike? Here are some of the best-selling bikes on sale in India. If mileage is your primary concern, any of these bikes would be a great choice for you.

Hero Splendor

In 2025, the demand for fuel-efficient and cost-effective commuter bikes in India has never been higher. With rising fuel prices and the increasing need for reliable daily transportation, finding a bike that offers the best mileage without compromising on performance is a top priority for riders.

Whether you're navigating busy city streets or covering long distances on a budget, these high-mileage bikes are designed to deliver exceptional fuel economy, durability, and comfort. In this guide, we bring you the best mileage commuter bikes in India for 2025, helping you make an informed choice for your daily commute while saving both time and money.



1. Hero Splendor, Mileage - 70 kmpl

The Hero Splendor is one of the most popular commuter bikes in the Indian market. This bike is equipped with a 97cc engine. The bike is known for its 70 kmpl mileage for a long time. Though extracting such mileage in current conditions is tough, it stands as a reputed name in the commuter bike segment.

The bike offers comfortable seating. Its seat extends from the tank to the bike's tail light. This seat is known to easily carry three passengers. While we don't recommend doing this, it is one of the reasons for the bike's strong sales compared to competitors. This bike delivers a power output of around 7.9 BHP @8000 rpm and a torque output of 8.05 Nm at 6000 rpm.