Hero Splendor to Honda Shine: Top 5 mileage bikes in India 2025
Looking for an affordable and easy-to-use commuter bike? Here are some of the best-selling bikes on sale in India. If mileage is your primary concern, any of these bikes would be a great choice for you.
Hero Splendor
In 2025, the demand for fuel-efficient and cost-effective commuter bikes in India has never been higher. With rising fuel prices and the increasing need for reliable daily transportation, finding a bike that offers the best mileage without compromising on performance is a top priority for riders.
Whether you're navigating busy city streets or covering long distances on a budget, these high-mileage bikes are designed to deliver exceptional fuel economy, durability, and comfort. In this guide, we bring you the best mileage commuter bikes in India for 2025, helping you make an informed choice for your daily commute while saving both time and money.
1. Hero Splendor, Mileage - 70 kmpl
The Hero Splendor is one of the most popular commuter bikes in the Indian market. This bike is equipped with a 97cc engine. The bike is known for its 70 kmpl mileage for a long time. Though extracting such mileage in current conditions is tough, it stands as a reputed name in the commuter bike segment.
The bike offers comfortable seating. Its seat extends from the tank to the bike's tail light. This seat is known to easily carry three passengers. While we don't recommend doing this, it is one of the reasons for the bike's strong sales compared to competitors. This bike delivers a power output of around 7.9 BHP @8000 rpm and a torque output of 8.05 Nm at 6000 rpm.
2. Honda Shine- Mileage - 55 kmpl
Priced at 81,251, the CB Shine is slightly more powerful than the Splendor as it is powered by a 123cc engine. This bike offers lower mileage and only delivers 55 kmpl per liter of petrol. The CB Shine is quite popular for offering a blend of style and mileage to daily commuters. Also, Honda's reliability makes it a strong bike in the commuter segment.
HF Deluxe
3. HF Deluxe
If you don't like the dated look of the HF Deluxe, you can go for this bike, which will offer you a blend of performance, mileage, and style that the others don't. The bike will be a perfect choice for commuters looking for a reliable bike for daily commutes. Powered by a 97.2 cc engine, this bike will deliver 8.02 PS at 8000 rpm and around 8.05 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm.
TVS Sport
4. TVS Sport Mileage 80Kmpl
TVS's commuter bike is quite popular in the market. The bike has a 109.7cc engine. It delivers around 8.7 Nm of torque at 4500 rpm. The power output of the vehicle is around 8.18 BHP @7350 rpm. TVS claims a mileage of around 80 kmpl, but in real-life conditions, a rider can easily extract 60 to 72 kmpl.
TVS Rider
5. TVS Rider Mileage 56.7kmpl
The Rider is one of the most compliant commuter bikes in recent times. The bike has a futuristic design, unlike any other bike in this segment. If you want a commuter bike with good looks, this should be on your list. The Rider is powered by a 124.8cc engine, which delivers 11.2 bhp of power at 7500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The claimed mileage of the bike is 56.7 kmpl.