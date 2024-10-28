Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market

Several affordable cars are set to launch in the near future, including the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Skoda Kylaq, Honda Amaze, Kia Syros, and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. These new models offer a range of features and options for budget-conscious car buyers.

Are you looking for an affordable vehicle and feeling like a game show contestant as you try to choose which cars should be in your driveway? So, fasten your seatbelt! The automobile industry is about to release a plethora of new, reasonably priced vehicles that could make you do a little happy dance.

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire In November, the brand-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is scheduled to make its premiere. In order to set itself apart from its hatchback competitor, the Swift, the most popular sedan in the Indian market has seen a major redesign. The Dzire's interior will be updated with new amenities, like as the first-ever single-panel sunroof. A 1.2-liter 3-cylinder Z12E engine that produces 80 horsepower at 5,700 rpm and 111.7 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm will power it. A 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT will be the two gearbox options available to buyers.

2. Skoda Kylaq Skoda India's first sub-4 meter SUV and entry-level affordable car will be the Kylaq. On November 6, the official reveal is planned. Like the Kushaq and Slavia, the Kylaq is built on the MQB A0 IN platform and will have a 1-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates 114 horsepower and 178 Nm of torque. Either a 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission will be an option. Delivery of the SUV, which is built in India, is anticipated to start in 2025.

3. Honda Amaze The Honda Amaze is another well-liked little car that will launch its new generation model. With completely new exteriors and interiors, the all-new Amaze will be constructed on the same platform as the City and the Elevate. Honda has not revealed many specifics about the new car, although it is anticipated that it would include a sunroof like the next Dzire. Improved technologies including a 360-degree camera and a bigger, easier-to-use infotainment touchscreen are also expected to be available on the Amaze. The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Dzire will also power the Amaze. Both a CVT automatic and a 5-speed manual transmission will be available for the car.





4. Kia Syros As it develops a second small SUV that may fit between the Sonet and the Seltos, Kia isn't in the mood to slow down. The new SUV is expected to include a gasoline engine and an electric vehicle option. According to the spy photos, this front-wheel-drive car will include a ton of contemporary amenities, like a sunroof, a 360-degree camera, front ventilated seats, a dual digital screens on the dashboard, and even ADAS safety.

5. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV The 3XO EV will be a sub-4-meter car that closely resembles its internal combustion engine (ICE) predecessor. Mahindra is probably going to offer the bigger XUV400 and the 3XO EV at the same time. To set it apart from the ICE version, the 3XO will have a few modest design changes. Regarding battery alternatives, a 34.5 kWh entry-level battery pack is anticipated to be included. This battery pack, which has a range of 359 kilometers according to the Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC), will also be installed in the XUV400.

