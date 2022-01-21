  • Facebook
    Maserati MC20 sports car to launch in India in Q3 2022

    The MC20, launched in September 2020, is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine that generates a massive 630PS and 730Nm of torque. 

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 4:18 PM IST
    Maserati India has stated that their stunning MC20 sportscar will also be coming to our shores, although in Q3 2022. Earlier reports claimed a Q1 2022 release date. The Italian carmaker is also planning to release a convertible version of the MC20 shortly. The MC20, launched in September 2020, is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine that generates a massive 630PS and 730Nm of torque. It's linked to an eight-speed DCT and can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. The top speed of the car is 325km/h.

    The Maserati MC20 concept took roughly 24 months to complete, with the involvement from the start of an inventive team of Maserati Innovation Lab engineers, technical specialists from the Maserati Engine Lab, and Maserati Style Centre designers.

    There are two 10-inch screens on the interior, one for the cockpit and the other for the Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC Plus MIA). The central console is made of carbon fibre. It has only a few features: a wireless smartphone charger, a driving mode selector, power window controls, Multimedia System controls, and a useful storage area beneath the armrest. The steering wheel has all the other controls, with the ignition button on the left and the launch control on the right.

    It is even capable of coupé and convertible forms, as well as full-electric power. It was released in six colours: Bianco Audace, Giallo Genio, Rosso Vincente, Blu Infinito, Nero Enigma, and Grigio Mistero. The MC20, like its predecessor, announces its desire to return to the world of racing, with its strictly racing core evident from its name alone.

