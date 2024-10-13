Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali DHAMAKA! Mahindra announces huge discounts on cars; Check out AMAZING deals

    Mahindra cars are making a splash in the market. With the company announcing huge discounts, consumers are showing enthusiasm to buy them. Discounts of lakhs of rupees have been announced on almost all Mahindra models. This is a boon to consumers. Bring home your favorite model this Diwali happily according to your budget. Find out complete details here about the discounts Mahindra is offering on which models. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 9:26 PM IST

    Companies have focused on Diwali as soon as Dussehra ended. Huge offers were announced for Dussehra to impress consumers. After Dussehra, companies manufacturing cars, bikes, cell phones, and electronic goods are making a splash with special discounted prices to attract customers for Diwali as well. Mahindra, in particular, is offering huge discounts on its car models. Let's find out the complete details here. 

    Mahindra XUV 700, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, Bolero, XUV 400 EV cars are available with attractive offers for Diwali. Mahindra is releasing new models every few months. Unsold units from early 2023 and 2024 in some models like Bolero, Bolero Neo, XUV 700, and Scorpio N are available with huge discounts this festive season.

    Attractive offers are available this Diwali on cars like Mahindra XUV 700, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, Bolero, and XUV400 EV. Discounts of up to Rs 4.4 lakh are available on models like XUV 300, XUV 400 EV, XUV 700, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, Bolero, and Bolero Neo. Higher discounts are being offered on older models. 

    XUV300 units are available with a discount of up to Rs 1.8 lakh at some showrooms. The XUV 400 EV has been available with a discount of over Rs 2 lakh for almost a year. Some units, mostly from MY2023 production batches, are available with a discount of up to Rs 4.4 lakh. The XUV 700 has seen several price reductions and feature changes this year. 

    There is a discount of almost Rs 40,000 on the new MY2024 stock. Unsold MY2023 stock is available with a discount of almost Rs 1 lakh. The new MY2024 inventory comes with a discount of around 35,000. On the other hand, the Bolero Neo is available with a discount of almost Rs 1.35 lakh on MY2023 stock. The Scorpio Classic has good demand in the market. Surveys show that more people are interested in buying this model. 

    Discounts of up to Rs 1.2 lakh are available on old stock of Mahindra SUV MY2023 units. However, Scorpio N sales have currently declined. Some buyers are now opting for the new Thar Roxx. Discounts of almost Rs 1 lakh are available on the SUV this Diwali. You can now buy the Mahindra Thar 3-door at a discount of up to Rs 1.6 lakh. Choose your favorite Mahindra model car that fits your budget and take advantage of huge discount offers to bring the vehicle home. Contact your nearest dealer for more details.

