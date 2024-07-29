Citroen Basalt to Mahindra Thar Roxx: 6 car and SUV launches worth waiting for in 2024

Explore the 6 most anticipated car and SUV launches of 2024. From cutting-edge technology to sleek designs, discover the best new vehicles hitting the market next year.

In the first seven months of 2024, there have been several new unveilings and launches in the Indian automobile sector. Numerous producers unveiled new models and updated current models with the newest iterations. The industry is not showing any signs of slowing down in spite of this activities. There are a lot of automobiles being released this year, but let's look at those that will be available in India starting in August 2024.

1. Nissan X-Trail The X-Trail SUV from Nissan Motor India will soon be available in India. The SUV is now accepting reservations, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in August. There will only be one 7-seater version of the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail SUV available. Additionally, a single engine option will be available for it, which is the first Variable Compression Turbo engine in production worldwide. In November 2022, the Nissan X-Trail made its debut in India with the Qashqai and Juke. The CMF-C platform, which Nissan and Renault jointly developed, serves as the foundation for the Nissan X-Trail. Its design includes a wide grille and a split LED headlamp system. It is anticipated to include 20-inch alloy wheels along with LED taillights that are incorporated with a diffuser and spoiler. In terms of power, it is equipped with a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 163 horsepower and 300 nm of torque. The engine is a 12V mild hybrid system with variable compression ratio. Power is sent to the front wheels by a CVT gearbox that is coupled with it.

2. Citroen Basalt The Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV is the second vehicle on the list. The Basalt, which will directly compete with the planned Tata Curvv, is the fourth model in the company's C-Cubed lineup, joining the C3 and eC3 hatchbacks and the C3 Aircross SUV. The Basalt's front facia shares a lot of design cues with the current C3 and C3 Aircross. It has a two-part grille, a false silver skid plate, and the same chrome-lined Citroen emblem at the top, but the grille inserts have a different finish. Both the hood and the LED DRLs have the same design. The spy model has steel wheels on the sides. However, multi-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels will probably be fitted on the top-of-the-line model. Additionally, the squared-off wheel arches become more noticeable. The Citroen Basalt SUV keeps its pinched window line that seamlessly blends into the trunk, as well as its pull-style door handles. The boot lid is set higher than the bonnet on the back, and the rear end is stubby and has smooth covering. It also has a shark fin antenna, a dual-tone bumper in black and silver, and wraparound taillamps with a large silver skid plate.

3. Mahindra Thar Roxx The highly awaited Mahindra Thar Roxx is listed next. On August 15, 2024, the Thar Roxx—basically a five-door variant of the ordinary Thar SUV—will be on sale in India. Because of its six vertically stacked double-slat grille, the new Thar Roxx has a striking and rough appearance. The circular headlights now have C-shaped DRLs and LED projectors. The turn indicators and fog lights are still where they are, but they seem sleeker today. Dual-tone ORVMs, a silver bumper, and freshly fashioned diamond-cut alloy wheels are among the other modifications. The larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, automated temperature control, push-button start, wireless charging, and much more are anticipated features for the five-door Thar. In terms of the drivetrain, the next Mahindra Thar 5-door is probably going to come with the same 2.0-liter turbo-petrol (150 horsepower) and 2.2-liter diesel (128 hp) engine choices, mated to both automatic and manual gearboxes. Furthermore, in addition to 4x4, the 5-door SUV model is probably going to gain the optional 4x2 configuration.



4. Lamborghini Urus SE The SUV receives both outward and internal stylistic changes, making it the second vehicle in the Italian manufacturer's lineup to be equipped with hybrid power. The SUV, which has new external and interior style, is the second vehicle from the Italian manufacturer to be equipped with hybrid power. The sleeker LED headlights with Matrix technology, a new LED signature, and an extended front end are all hallmarks of the Urus SE. New front and back bumpers as well as a reworked tailboard are further updates. Lamborghini claims that the Urus SE can travel up to 60 km on electric power alone. The SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kph in 3.4 seconds, and has a top speed of 312 kph.

5. Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is the next vehicle on the list. The Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform of Mercedes, which also serves as the foundation for the C-Class, is the basis for the CLE Cabriolet, which had its global debut in July 2023. The CLE's appearance is strikingly similar to that of the current E-Class coupe and cabriolet. It has a tall hood and a big grille up front that resembles a shark's nose. Mercedes sells the CLE in coupe and convertible body styles worldwide; however, the manufacturer will only import the convertible variant into India. The 11.9-inch infotainment display in portrait mode and the completely digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster are the focal points of the interior. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, available in two configurations, the 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine, and the 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine are among the powertrain options available for the CLE worldwide. The powertrains that will be available for the CLE in India have not yet been confirmed by Mercedes-Benz India.

6. Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic The Mercedes-AMG GLC 4Matic is another Mercedes car on the list. The coupe made its worldwide debut in September of 2023. AMG-specific side skirting, quad exhaust tips, sporty aprons with flics, sporty air intakes, a roof-integrated spoiler, a sloping rear end, and an AMG-specific radiator grille are all elements of the new GLC 43 4Matic. The coupe's interior is black and has Nappa leather upholstery, an AMG-spec steering wheel, and aggressive bucket seats with AMG logos. New MBUX UI, digital instrument cluster, and HUD display are added to the infotainment system. The Coupe also receives AMG Track Pace software, which computes lap time and other information.





