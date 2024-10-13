Brezza to Tata Nexon: A look at top Mahindra XUV 3XO alternatives

Explore top 5 alternatives to the Mahindra XUV 3XO in the Indian subcompact SUV market. These options offer a blend of style, performance, and features, including the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

If you're in the market for a sub-compact SUV but looking for alternatives to the Mahindra XUV 3XO, you're in luck. The Indian automotive market offers several competitive options that combine style, performance, and modern features, all within the sub-compact SUV category. Whether you're looking for a vehicle with better mileage, advanced technology, or more spacious interiors, here are five excellent alternatives to that are worth considering in 2024.



Maruti Suzuki Brezza The best-selling compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). There are gasoline and CNG versions of the Brezza. With a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter, the 1.5-liter gasoline engine generates 102 horsepower and 137 Nm of torque. The 1.5-liter CNG engine can only be operated manually and generates 87 horsepower and 122 Nm of torque. Among other safety features, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has cruise control, ESP, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM, and six airbags. In addition, the Brezza has a driver's HUD, a nine-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, ambient lighting, auto temperature settings, a cooled glove box, and an electric sunroof.

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition

2. Hyundai Venue With three engine options and 30 safety features, the Hyundai Venue is a small SUV with a price range of Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Two gasoline engines are offered for the Venue; the turbocharged 1.0-liter variant may be paired with either a manual or dual-clutch gearbox. The infotainment screen in the center console has an 8.0-inch touchscreen, while the driver's instrument cluster has a TFT digital display. The Venue has paddle shifters, a wireless charger, two-step reclining rear seats, motorized driver sitting, and a cabin air purifier. Additionally, Hyundai has added ADAS, ABS, a stability control system, and six airbags to the vehicle.

3. Kia Sonet The majority of the South Korean automaker's sales in the nation are of the Kia Sonet, which has an ex-showroom price range of Rs 7.9 lakh to Rs 15.7 lakh. Three engine options are available for the Sonet: 1.5-liter diesel, 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline, and 1.2-liter gasoline. Along with basic safety features including hill hold assist, a 360-degree video, and electronic stability control (ESC), it includes six airbags. The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which incorporates front collision warning and lane-keeping assistance, was added to the Kia Sonet in 2024. The cabin has a Bose seven-speaker system, ambient LED lighting, and two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument screens.

4. Tata Nexon The new Tata Nexon offers a longer list of features than the original generation, which was the first Indian car to receive a five-star Global NCAP certification in 2018. The ex-showroom pricing of the 2023 Tata Nexon ranges from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 14.69 lakh. It has a 1.5-liter diesel engine and a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with many gearbox choices. The SUV has a 360-degree camera, hill assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and six airbags. Along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Nexon also has a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display on top of the dashboard. A touchscreen display under the air conditioning vents houses the temperature settings, and a smartphone wireless charging connector is located in the center console.

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a rebadged version of the Toyota Taisor with certain modifications, is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a member of the Indian automaker's small SUV portfolio. A 1.2-liter normally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which was used in the Baleno RS, can power the Fronx. A six-speed torque converter automatic, a five-speed automated manual, and a five-speed manual are the available gearbox options for the car. Safety features include an ESP, a 360-degree camera, hill hold assistance, and Fronx sports side and curtain airbags. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx produces 150 Nm of torque and 99 horsepower.

