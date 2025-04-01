Big EV news! Suzuki-Toyota electric van launching in 2025 with 200km range

Read Full Gallery

Suzuki and Toyota are launching a jointly developed electric van in India. This van, expected to hit the market in 2025, will travel up to 200 km on a single charge.

Suzuki Motors, also known as Maruti Suzuki in India, is preparing to launch an affordable electric vehicle. This new model is expected to be introduced in the Indian market.

Suzuki Toyota Electric Van

The Suzuki e-Every electric commercial van, initially showcased as a prototype, is now confirmed to hit the market in 2025. It is sold in Japan and select international markets. The upcoming electric model will closely resemble the petrol Every. The van is expected to offer a range of approximately 200 km on a single charge.

Suzuki E-Every Features

Toyota is contributing its electrification expertise, while Suzuki and Daihatsu are focusing on the design and manufacturing of small vehicles.

