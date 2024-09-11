Buying a car for the first time is both exciting and challenging. Factors like budget, fuel efficiency, and maintenance need careful consideration. Cars like the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are some popular choices for first-time car buyers in India.

Best budget cars for first time buyers in India

Buying a car for the first time can be both an exciting and challenging experience. Especially when you are looking for a vehicle that offers the best value for your money, the plethora of options available in the market can leave you spoilt for choice. Factors such as cost, fuel efficiency, maintenance, after-sales services, and resale value play a crucial role in determining the right choice.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is a compelling option for first-time car buyers in India, known for its safety and affordability. It has received a four-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, the Tiago performs well in both city and highway driving conditions. This car also offers a petrol-CNG bi-fuel option. Its unique CNG-AMT setup makes it the only car in its segment to offer this feature. The starting price is ₹5.59 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is sure to be a popular choice for first-time buyers looking for a small car with added benefits. It combines the convenience of a small hatchback with the stance of a mini-SUV. This makes it suitable for navigating congested city streets and parking in tight spaces. Powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine, this car is also available in a petrol-CNG variant. Its price ranges from ₹4.26 lakh to ₹6.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Makes it an excellent choice for first-time car buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is another great option for first-time car buyers, especially those who prioritize fuel efficiency and affordability. This entry-level hatchback is a practical choice for city driving. Makes it suitable for daily commutes at a low cost. Its price ranges from ₹3.99 lakh to ₹5.96 lakh** (ex-showroom). The Alto K10 may lack some advanced features, but its practicality and budget-friendliness make it a compelling choice.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is known for its premium feel and feature-packed design. Makes it suitable for those looking for a stylish and practical car. It offers both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel engine options. The Grand i10 Nios comes with manual and AMT transmission options. Its price ranges from ₹5.73 lakh to ₹8.51 lakh. It is the perfect blend of affordability and premium features.

