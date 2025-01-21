Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Bike: Know price, mileage, finance options, range, features, other details

The world's first CNG bike, the Bajaj Freedom 125, offers excellent mileage and affordability. With 60-65 km per liter, it's a great choice for budget-conscious riders.

Bajaj Freedom 125

The Bajaj Freedom 125 has taken the market by storm. Known as the world's first CNG-powered bike, this model offers innovation and practicality, setting it apart from conventional motorcycles.

CNG Motorcycle

Designed for budget-conscious riders, the Bajaj Freedom 125 stands out for its cost-effectiveness, excellent mileage, and eco-friendly fuel option. It offers exceptional value for money.

Affordable Motorcycle

The ex-showroom price in Delhi for the NG04 drum model is Rs. 89,000, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,03,000. Finance options make it even more attractive, with a down payment of just Rs. 10,000.

Fuel Efficiency

Financing requires a loan amount of Rs. 93,657 after the down payment. Repayment terms are manageable, with monthly EMIs of Rs. 3,000 over three years, totaling Rs. 1,08,324.

CNG-powered bike

The Bajaj Freedom 125 boasts impressive fuel efficiency of 60-65 km/l, making it cost-effective. Its CNG technology, affordability, and fuel efficiency make it a game-changer.

