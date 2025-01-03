Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Fronx Hybrid expected to get interior upgrade with ADAS level 2

Maruti Suzuki plans to launch several hybrid models this year, starting with the Fronx Hybrid. The Fronx Hybrid is said to deliver over 30 kmpl.

Maruti Fronx Hybrid at Auto Expo

The 2025 Maruti Fronx Hybrid will launch at the Auto Expo 2025 in Delhi. Maruti Suzuki is focusing on hybrid technology alongside electric vehicles. The Fronx SUV will debut with hybrid technology.

Maruti Fronx Hybrid Features

The new Fronx facelift will come in a hybrid version, improving mileage and performance. Maruti is expected to add this technology to the new Baleno, the upcoming compact MPV, and other future models.

Maruti Suzuki Hybrid Technology

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are preparing to shift to electric mobility. Maruti is rapidly developing its hybrid technology, which will be offered as an option. The strong hybrid technology significantly increases mileage with a small, self-charging battery.

Maruti Fronx Hybrid Engine

The car initially runs on battery and switches to fuel when the range decreases. Electric cars require 4-8 hours to charge. Maruti Suzuki's strong hybrid cars are expected to deliver over 30 kmpl.

Maruti Fronx Hybrid Mileage

The Fronx hybrid will likely get the new Z12E petrol engine, currently used in the Swift and Dzire. Maruti will add its locally developed strong hybrid system. The car is expected to deliver over 30 kmpl. Design changes and interior upgrades are also expected.

