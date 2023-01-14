Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki introduces new Fronx SUV; all you need to know

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled two new models at the Auto Expo 2023– the new Baleno-based Fronx SUV-coupe and the much-awaited 5-door Jimny SUV. The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx will go on sale in April this year and bookings are already underway.

India's top automaker, Maruti Suzuki, has debuted the much-anticipated Fronx SUV in its production-ready form. The Fronx is poised to disrupt the Indian SUV industry because to its long list of amenities, cutting-edge engine choices, and affordable price. The 1.5-liter petrol engine, which produces a peak power output of 105 horsepower and a maximum torque of 138 Nm, and the 1.5-liter diesel engine, which produces a peak power output of 95 horsepower and a maximum torque of 225 Nm, are the two engine options that will be offered for the Fronx. A smooth and responsive driving experience is provided by the pairing of both engines with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Fronx has a contemporary, svelte body with a prominent front grille and angular headlamps that give it a dynamic, aggressive appearance. The Fronx's interior is roomy, cosy, and equipped with cutting-edge technology and high-end materials. The vehicle has a rearview camera, a huge touchscreen entertainment system, and a number of cutting-edge safety technologies, such as electronic stability control, hill hold control, and sophisticated airbags. The Fronx's fuel economy is one of its best qualities. The diesel version is predicted to have a fuel economy of roughly 25kmpl, while the petrol version is predicted to achieve around 20kmpl.