Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Own with just Rs 13,000 down payment

Want an electric scooter with long range and latest features? The Ather 450X is for you. It offers a 200 km range with a minimal down payment. All advanced features are included in the Ather 450X to complete your ride.

A digital instrument cluster, LED lights, disc brakes on both wheels, and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) are some of the top-notch features of this scooter. Features like these make the scooter very beautiful in a way.

But it is also very safe for the riders. Powered by a 5.4 kW motor and a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Ather 450X promises thrilling performance.

With a range of 200 km on a single charge and a top speed of 90 kmph, it is good for both short trips within the city and long journeys. The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X can be around ₹1.15 lakh.

But Ather Energy offers very attractive financing options that everyone can buy. As a result, you can pay a down payment of ₹13,000 and get a high-performance electric scooter at home. The company will provide you with a loan at a 9.7% interest rate.

