Renault announces seven days Monsoon Service camp; starting today

Renault India Pvt. Ltd. has announced its service campaign for the upcoming monsoon, which will run from July 8 to July 14, 2022. Renault SECURE, Renault ASSURED, Renault ASSIST, Renault EASY CARE, and Renault Workshop on Wheels are all part of the seven-day service camp.

During the seven-day monsoon service camp, Renault will provide free car check-ups and a free car wash. Renault will also provide a 50 per cent discount on select accessories.

Customers registered with My Renault will receive an additional 5 per cent discount. This service camp will also provide a 15 per cent discount on labour charges, a 10 per cent discount on select parts and extended warranty, a 5 per cent discount on engine oil change, and special offers on tyres.

Renault India currently has three vehicles on the market. It comprises three models: the compact hatchback Kwid, the compact SUV Kiger, and the Triber MPV. During its decade in India, the French company has established a cutting-edge manufacturing facility and world-class technology, logistics, and design centre.

This solid foundation has enabled Renault to reach over 8,00,000 customers in India.

The free camp, which will take place at all its service touchpoints in India, will adhere to safety standards. This includes adhering to hygiene and sanitization standards in all dealerships. Trained and qualified service technicians will perform all servicing.

