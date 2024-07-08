5 top upcoming EV SUVs set to launch soon

SUVs continue to dominate the Indian auto market, and 2024 is shaping up to be the year of the electric SUV. With the EV segment already surging by 42% in FY 2024, manufacturers are taking note. As SUVs have claimed over half of all car sales, electric versions of popular models are poised to be a game changer.

1. Tata Curvv EV Prior to the release of the ICE versions, Tata Motors will introduce the Curvv EV, which will be their most powerful EV until the Sierra arrives. The Curvv EV will be able to go 500 km farther on a single charge than the Nexon EV. It will also be equipped with aero inserts and EV-specific stylistic elements. A 12.3-inch touchscreen will be included in the feature-rich interiors. The V2L features seen on high-end EVs will also be available on the Curvv.

2. Hyundai Creta EV As Hyundai's first mass-market EV, the Creta EV is expected to maintain its cheap pricing. This would make for a significant debut. It is based on the modified Creta platform, and the Creta EV is anticipated to come with a 45 or 50kWh battery pack. With EV-specific stylistic elements, the Creta EV will have a distinct appearance from the regular Creta.





3. Maruti Suzuki eVX The 60kWh battery pack and 550km of range will be included in the eVX when it launches early in 2019. At 4.3 metres in length, it will be Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, built on an EV skateboard chassis. With its EV-specific architecture, the style will resemble the idea and be rather large.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8 This would be the first ever electric SUV, built on the INGLO platform and featuring an all-electric architecture. Despite having identical dimensions to the XUV700, the XUV.e8 will look different thanks to a light bar and a blanked-off grille. The interiors would also appear unusual, with a segmented first passenger screen in addition to a unique-looking steering wheel with an illuminated emblem.





5. Tata Harrier EV Tata Motors has formally acknowledged the existence of an electric variant of its flagship Harrier SUV, which had a redesign recently. The acti.ev platform, which powers the Tata Punch EV, will serve as the foundation for the Tata Harrier EV. Potential features like V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging capabilities, which would enable the Harrier EV to serve as a portable power source, are hinted at by this common platform. Although images of the Tata Harrier EV doing road testing have increased excitement for the debut, details are yet unknown. Tata Motors has not yet made any formal announcements on the electric SUV's performance, range, or feature list.



