    2023 BMW i7 electric sedan available in India for Rs 1.95 crore; Know its features, range and more

    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    BMW i7 electric sedan has made its way to the Indian shores with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 1.95 crore. The rear end is every-bit like the 7 Series, except for the badges. Talking of dimensions, the BMW i7 is 5,391 mm long, 1,950 mm wide, and 1,544 mm tall. Know all details here.

    New 2023 BMW 740i and i7 xDrive60 luxury cars have been introduced in India. At a recent ceremony, the automobiles were introduced at the BMW store in Mumbai. The new i7 boasts a completely new exterior and interior design, as well as several mechanical upgrades. The two saloons are BMW's first launches of 2023, coming after the recently announced Delhi debut of the XM flagship SUV.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki's Jimny gameplan for India

    The top-of-the-line BMW i7 with two electric motors, the xDrive 60 model, has arrived in India. It generates a combined 536.4 horsepower and 745 Nm of torque. The 101.7 kWh battery pack in the i7 can go up to 625 kilometres on a single charge, according WLTP certification. It will compete against vehicles like the Audi RS e-Tron GT, Porsche Taycan, and Mercedes-Benz EQS, among others.

    The 740i shape is still easily identifiable, but the luxury barge has a more aggressive front face with a large kidney grill that has subtle lighting and a split configuration for the new LED headlamp and DRLs, which have Swarovski crystals embedded inside of them. The lower part of the front bumper, which also includes two contemporary air vents on either side, is highlighted by piano black accents.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Hyundai COO reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different

    The infotainment system and instrument cluster, which have curved displays and have respective sizes of 14.9 inches and 12.3 inches, are used. The system is driven by the BMW iDrive 8 OS. The theatre mode, which shrinks a 31.3-inch 8k display to movie theatre proportions, is the main attraction here. The screen is powered by an integrated Amazon Fire TV and folds down from the ceiling. As a result, streaming content to the display is simple.

    The India-spec BMW i7 gets dual motors, generating a combined peak power output of 544 hp and 745 Nm of max torque. Resultantly, it can do a top whack of 239 kmph, while the 100 kmph mark shows up in only 4.7 seconds, from a standstill. 

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki introduces new Fronx SUV; all you need to know

