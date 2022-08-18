2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India at Rs 3.9 lakh; Here's why you should buy it

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is being launched in India, and Maruti Suzuki's new entry level car will take on the likes of the S-Presso in its own stable, as well as Renault Kwid. Here's why it should be your next buy.

In India, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the much anticipated Alto K10. With a deposit of Rs 11,000, Maruti Suzuki has already begun taking reservations for the brand-new generation Alto. Maruti Suzuki has finally released the whole Alto K10 pricing list. There are seven distinct variation possibilities for the brand-new Alto K10, including Standard, LXi, LXi(O), VXi, VXi(O), VXi+, and VXi+ (O). The new model comes in six different colour choices. The car's appearance is much different from the current Alto K10. Exterior A new front grille is added, which is placed lower and covers a larger area of the Alto's face. Additionally bigger and wrapped around are the headlights. New, square-shaped tail lights at the back give the vehicle a more angular appearance. The fenders, not the ORVM, are where the turn indicators are situated.

Know the interiors here Many alterations are made to the cabin as well. First of all, Maruti Suzuki has updated the inside with an all-black motif. The dashboard has many layers. The centre has a floating touchscreen infotainment system. Maruti Suzuki did not provide information on the screen's dimensions. The centre console also seems elegant thanks to the silver inlays on each side. The new Alto K10 also has a semi-digital instrument cluster in addition to a redesigned steering wheel. The car's new upholstery gives the inside a contemporary flair. Using Suzuki's base and drivetrain, the brand-new Alto K10 was entirely conceptualised, built, and manufactured in India. The Alto K10 boasts a greater wheelbase and is longer than previously. This results to the occupants having the finest rear legroom in the segment.