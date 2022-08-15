Ola Electric announces new car with more than 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds & more

Ola Electric said their new electric vehicle will have a range of 500 kilometres and that it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just four seconds. The car is scheduled for launch in 2024.

At its Mission Electric 2022 event, Ola unveiled its first electric vehicle. During the ceremony, the company's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, showed the first image of the future electric vehicle. The characteristics and design of the automobile were also discussed. The business promotes Ola Electric Car as the "sportiest-ever" automobile in India. It will have a roof made entirely of glass. It will have keyless operation and assisted driving technologies.

The electric car's key selling point is its four-second acceleration to 100 kph from 0 kph. It will have a range of more than 500 km on a single charge. The future Ola Electric vehicle will also have a 0.21 drag coefficient.

"This new India deserves an automobile that embodies it. India that is unafraid and thinks it can control its own destiny. One of the quickest automobiles in India will be ours. It will go from 0 to 100 in 4 seconds and have a range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge. It will be the most sporty vehicle ever created in India, featuring an all-glass top, Move OS, and assistance features that rival those found in any other vehicle on the road. It won't have a handle or a key," CEO Bhavish Aggarwal stated during the broadcast.

Aggarwal also disclosed the anticipated launch date for the Ola Electric Car at the occasion. He stated that the automobile is still in the development stage and is scheduled to debut in the Indian market in 2024. However, the precise day and month were not stated.

Ola has also made available the Ola Electric S1 Pro in Khaki. The new colour choice will be available with the Ola Electric S1 Pro's current Marshmellow, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Matt Black, Anthracite Grey, and Gerua colour options. The business also unveiled the Ola S1 today, with an initial price of 99,999.

The upcoming Ola facility in Tamil Nadu, which will be enlarged to make room for new production capabilities, will be where the new automobile is made. Ola claims that in addition to producing the automobile and the scooter, the same plant would also produce its own proprietary electric cells.